In the post-COVID era, Rashmika Mandanna has emerged as one of the most popular actresses. She has been a part of some really big films, and many of them turned out to be big box office hits. In a way, she has established herself as a lucky mascot when it comes to magnum opuses. However, speaking specifically about 2025, it’s more of an underwhelming year for the actress.

Rashmika had a blast in 2024, as she had only one release in the form of Pushpa 2, which turned out to be a monster hit. She carried the momentum ahead in 2025 and started the year with a bang. However, she failed to maintain the successful streak and delivered failures. After finding some relief with Thamma, her year ended on a disappointing note.

Rashmika Mandanna’s 2025: A blockbuster start, a disappointing finish

For Rashmika Mandanna, 2025 began with a blockbuster hit, Chhaava, which earned 615.39 crore net at the Indian box office. After Chhaava, her Sikandar failed to emerge successful and earned only 129.95 crore net. It secured a losing verdict. It was followed by another losing affair, Kuberaa, which earned 90.89 crore net.

After two back-to-back failures, Thamma turned out to be a decent success with a collection of 156.74 crore net so far. Rashmika’s last release of the year, The Girlfriend, arrived in theaters two weeks back, and it has almost secured a losing verdict. It is still running in theatres and has earned 17.39 crore net in 14 days. To avoid being a failure, it must earn 40 crore net, which is out of reach.

Rashmika Mandanna’s releases in 2025 and their verdicts:

Chhaava – Super duper hit

Sikandar – Losing

Kuberaa – Losing

Thamma – Plus

The Girlfriend – Losing

As we can see, out of five theatrical releases, Rashmika Mandanna has delivered only two successful films in 2025. So, her success ratio at the Indian box office is 40%, which is underwhelming considering the start she got.

