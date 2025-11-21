One Battle After Another has limped its way past the $200 million mark worldwide, and the whole industry is whispering about how a film packed with so much power ended up fighting for every dollar. The political thriller, which carried a budget of between $130 million and $175 million, took nearly two months to reach its final big mark. The number sounds low on paper, and inside the business, everyone knows the film now sits firmly on the list of the year’s most expensive disappointments.

One Battle After Another Box Office Performance: An Unforgettable Journey Towards Heavy Loss

Warner Bros stood behind it with solid confidence, Paul Thomas Anderson guided it with his usual precision, and Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio Del Toro, and Chase Infiniti filled the cast with award-winning weight. The critics poured in praise from day one, tossing every flattering phrase they could find, while people whispered that this would be the title to beat. All the ingredients looked right, yet the result swerved in a direction few expected.

Once the film reached theaters, its performance declined rapidly, and by the end of the second month, the loss had hovered around $100 million. Industry watchers began linking it to other big-budget releases of the year, such as Snow White and Tron: Ares. The conversation grew louder because this marks DiCaprio’s second stumble in a row after Killers of the Flower Moon (directed by Martin Scorsese), a rare streak for a star who usually dominates the big screen.

Weak Domestic Numbers & Slightly Better International Returns

The domestic numbers remain the clearest indicator of its struggle. Only $70.2 million has come from the US, a figure that leaves a visible dent. The international market has been kinder, pulling in $130.1 million and helping the film slip just above the $200 million line, per Box Office Mojo.

The film has cracked the top 20 worldwide for the year and even stands as the most successful release in Anderson’s directing career. That still cannot hide the feeling that the film fell far short of its strong early buzz. Many expected it to climb much higher, especially with the kind of critical approval it carried.

One Battle After Another Box Office Summary

North America – $70.2 million

International – $130.1 million

Worldwide – $200.3 million

Comparing the Film to DiCaprio’s Past Box Office Results

Compared to other DiCaprio titles, One Battle After Another has edged past Body of Lies ($115.9 million), Blood Diamond ($171.7 million), and Killers of the Flower Moon ($158.7 million) in global earnings, yet it trails behind his 2004 hit The Aviator, which reached more than $213.7 million worldwide. That film, built on the story of Howard Hughes under Scorsese’s direction, earned its place as a strong performer against its $110 million budget.

Now the gap sits at around $13 million, but the climb looks difficult. The film has already faded from most screens across the world and holds on to around 200 theaters in the US. The daily numbers remain modest, and the road ahead does not offer much room for a last burst. With that, One Battle After Another appears ready to settle below The Aviator, ending its journey with a quiet shrug instead of the commanding run so many expected.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Black Phone 2 Worldwide Box Office: How Much More Does It Need To Overtake Danny Boyle’s 2025 Horror Hit — 28 Years Later?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News