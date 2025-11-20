Scott Derrickson’s horror sequel Black Phone 2 walked into the new week with much pride after another strong weekend, but Monday brought a cold wind. The movie earned approximately $179,000 on that day, representing a 73.7% decline from the previous day’s domestic earnings. It looked like the momentum had slipped through the cracks, leaving a quiet and dull start to the week, but Tuesday came in with a small smile.

Black Phone 2 Box Office Performance: Tuesday Brings a Slight Lift

On Tuesday, the domestic earnings climbed by 32.3% and the movie collected nearly $237K. It was not a number to shout about, but it did show that the film still had some life left in it. The theatre seats were not empty, and the discount Tuesday vibe added a bit of spark. The collection did not make a massive difference to its total earnings, but Scott Derrickson and the team had little to worry about now.

Black Phone 2 has already turned into a comfortable success story with more than $50 million in profit. The production budget stood at $30 million, but the total worldwide gross now rests at a proud $128.1 million. The domestic market has been its strongest hand since day one. In the US alone, it stands tall at $75 million. The international market, however, has started to fade away, with revenues sitting at $53 million, making way for fresh releases crowding into theatres.

Weekend Expectations & Theatre Reach

As Friday inches closer, bringing the glow of the weekend, Black Phone 2 is running across more than 2,400 theatres in the US. There might be a slight dip in its theatre count, but it will still be strong enough to pull in more than a million in the coming three-day session. The movie is trailing behind the original The Black Phone in nearly every aspect, but it still ranks among the highest horror grosses of the year, both domestically and globally.

Outgrossing The Exorcism Of Emily Rose Domestically

After Tuesday’s modest recovery, Black Phone 2, starring Ethan Hawke and Mason Thames in prominent roles, has now passed the domestic gross of Scott Derrickson’s earlier horror film The Exorcism of Emily Rose. That movie, based on the real-life exorcism of Anneliese Michel, was released in 2005 and starred Laura Linney. It collected $75 million domestically and $140 million worldwide, becoming a major hit of its time. Black Phone 2 has crossed its domestic total, but the worldwide number of $140 million still stands like a tall gate that may or may not open.

Black Phone 2 Box Office Summary (via Box Office Mojo)

Domestic – $75 million

International – $53 million

Worldwide – $128.1 million

