Sydney Sweeney opened Christy with a 3-day domestic gross of $1.3 million, and the movie became her third 2025 release in a row to open below $2 million. The sports biopic gave her a strong lead role as Christy Martin, and the reviews landed in mixed-to-positive territory with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 67%.

Christy Breaks The Biggest Week Two Drop Record

However, Christy crashed hard in its second weekend with a 3-day total of just around $108K at the domestic box office, per Box Office Mojo. The movie suffered a 91.7% week-on-week drop, placing it above the previous record holder, Collide from 2016, which fell 88.5%. The scale of the fall came from two sides. The theater count dropped from 2,184 screens to 817, and the per-screen average slipped from $600 to $132, showing that even the remaining theaters struggled to bring in audiences.

A Crowded Weekend Also Pulled Audiences Away

Christy was also released during a crowded frame. Now You See Me: Now You Don’t and The Running Man arrived at the same time, though both of them opened below $25 million, and the entire frame underperformed without a clear winner.

The result placed Christy in a line of recent underperformers for Sweeney. Eden carried a $55 million budget, and its second weekend fell 86.6%, landing in the Bottom 10 drops of all time. Now, back-to-back releases like Americana and Christy were never planned as major tentpoles, so the numbers did not shock industry watchers.

Recent Controversies Surrounding Sydney Sweeney May Have Played A Part

Sweeney faced headlines after an American Eagle ad with the phrase ‘great jeans’ drew criticism for echoing pro-eugenics language. That conversation may have influenced some moviegoers, though the small-scale nature of Americana and Christy likely shaped expectations from the start.

The Housemaid Could Mark A Stronger Turnaround For Sydney Sweeney

Christy cost around $15 million to produce, and its break-even point sat somewhere between $30 million and $37.5 million. It is likely that theaters will not carry it to that range, but awards season could lift attention if Sweeney secures notable nominations.

The real measure of her box office strength may come with The Housemaid, directed by Paul Feig, based on the novel by Freida McFadden. The movie is set to arrive on December 19, starring Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar, and early projections from Box Office Theory indicate an opening above $15 million. It will share the frame with Avatar: Fire and Ash, yet it could build strong legs through the holiday season. Christy delivered an unwanted record, but Sweeney’s path toward box office redemption is already in motion.

