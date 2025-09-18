Sydney Sweeney has been promoted as one of Hollywood’s next major stars for years, and her path has been full of big turns. She earned her breakthrough with HBO’s Euphoria and quickly picked up roles in different kinds of films. The romantic comedy Anyone But You became a surprise box office success, lifting her profile even higher. That momentum led to two major releases last month, the survival drama Eden from Ron Howard and the crime thriller Americana, but both films failed at the box office.

How Much Did The Last 5 Sydney Sweeney Movies Make At The Box Office?

Despite being seen as one of Hollywood’s brightest contemporary stars, Sweeney’s last few theatrical releases failed to leave a mark on the box office. While Anyone But You crossed the $200 million milestone at the worldwide box office, Sweeney felt the sting of underperforming projects shortly after. Madame Web flopped so badly last year that Sony rethought its approach to Spider-Man spinoffs.

Eden and Americana landed in a film landscape where recognizable stars were not enough to guarantee success. Americana premiered at the 2023 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival and earned decent critical reviews. But its theatrical release in the US and Canada on August 15, 2025, clashed with Nobody 2. Meanwhile, Eden’s poor reception at TIFF 2024 did not help its box office success, with lukewarm reviews limiting distribution momentum. Besides, audiences waited for streaming or relied on word of mouth, making box office numbers dip even in summer.

The last five movies featuring Sweeney that were released in theatres include Anyone But You (2023), Madame Web (2024), Immaculate (2024), Eden (2025), and Americana (2025). She also starred in Echo Valley (2025), which landed on Apple TV+ after a limited release in select theatres in the US and Canada. There is no box office collection data available for Echo Valley. However, the movie did well in streaming.

The first five movies approximately raked in a total of $357.5 million at the worldwide box office. Check out the individual collections of the films below, with numbers retrieved via Box Office Mojo and The Hollywood Reporter. The titles are ranked from highest to lowest based on their box office collection:

Anyone But You (2023) – $220 million Madame Web (2024) – $100 million Immaculate (2024) – $35 million Eden (2024) – $2 million Americana (2025) – $0.5 million ($500K)

Why Timing May Have Hurt Sydney Sweeney’s 2025 Theatrical Releases

The timing of the films’ releases worked against Sweeney. Smaller titles often get buried under studio blockbusters and sequels with heavy promotion. Americana was released alongside Disney’s Freakier Friday and Warner Bros.’ Weapons, both of which pulled mass audiences. On the other hand, Eden faced Netflix’s animated K-pop Demon Hunters, which grabbed the weekend instead. These kinds of clashes can sink films no matter who headlines them.

Christy Brings Fresh Hope For Sydney Sweeney

Despite those setbacks, Sweeney continues to secure high-profile roles. Christy, her new sports biopic about boxer Christy Martin, already premiered at TIFF this month and opened to a promising 70% score on Rotten Tomatoes, but it dipped to 64% since then. The reviews highlight Sweeney’s performance, with some critics ranking it among her strongest works.

The release is scheduled for November, which is often a key window for Oscar hopefuls. Christy could mark a turning point for Sweeney, especially with growing awards chatter surrounding her role. Even the harsher reviews have praised her dedication, adding weight to the possibility of recognition in a crowded Best Actress race.

Alongside this, she’s returning for another season of Euphoria and preparing to play Kim Novak in Scandalous!, both projects that could keep her in the spotlight. She is also starring in the psychological thriller The Housemaid. If Christy connects with audiences and critics the way early signs suggest, it could be the film that turns Sydney Sweeney‘s recent string of disappointments into a stepping stone toward bigger recognition.

