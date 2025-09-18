Just a few days after its theatrical release on June 27, 2025, Brad Pitt’s Formula One racing drama F1 became Apple’s highest-grossing movie, surpassing Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon ($158 million) and Ridley Scott’s Napoleon ($221 million) at the global box office. After overtaking several of 2025’s popular titles like Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Captain America: Brave New World, and Sinners, F1: The Movie is racing ahead of James Gunn’s Superman reboot.

With a worldwide tally of $623.4 million (per Box Office Mojo), F1 currently ranks as the sixth highest-grossing movie of 2025. And in doing that, the film is on the verge of crossing its break-even point of $625 million, based on the widely used 2.5x multiplier rule. In addition to its recent digital release, the film is still running in theaters and competing with the live-action How to Train Your Dragon movie. Now, the question is: Has F1 already outgrossed all How to Train Your Dragon live-action and animated films? Let’s find out.

F1 vs. How To Train Your Dragon Franchise – Box Office Comparison

Based on data from Box Office Mojo, here’s how F1 compares to the How to Train Your Dragon film series:

F1: Box Office Summary

Domestic – $189.3 million

International – $434.1 million

Worldwide – $623.4 million

How To Train Your Dragon Film Franchise – Worldwide Box Office

A look at the worldwide box office collection of How To Train Your Dragon live-action and animated films, ranked from highest to lowest:

How to Train Your Dragon (2025 live-action) – $634.8 million How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) – $621.5 million How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) – $521.8 million How to Train Your Dragon (2010) – $494.9 million

As the figures show, F1 has already surpassed the lifetime earnings of all three animated How to Train Your Dragon films. However, it has not been able to outgross the 2025 live-action movie yet. It’s currently trailing the film by roughly $11.4 million. With F1 nearing the end of its theatrical run and already available digitally, it remains to be seen whether it can close this gap in the coming days and could potentially outgross the live-action film globally.

More About F1

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, F1 follows Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), a Formula One driver who raced in the 1990s but slowed down after a devastating crash. Many years later, Sonny is asked by his old friend and struggling F1 team owner, Ruben (Javier Bardem), to make a comeback to the racing track and mentor a young and gifted driver, Joshua Pearce (played by Damson Idris). Sonny must now prove he still has what it takes to compete at the sport’s highest level.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

