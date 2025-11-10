Sydney Sweeney’s sports biopic Christy failed to impress viewers on its opening weekend despite the positive word-of-mouth. It did not even make it to the domestic top 10 rankings in its opening weekend in North America. The movie was released across 2,011 screens in North America. The international opening numbers are equally disappointing. Turning around from this is difficult. Keep scrolling for the box office numbers.

This is something different for Sydney, and she portrays Christy Martin in the movie. The audience rating has not yet been revealed on Rotten Tomatoes, but the critics’ rating is hopeful, at 67%. This is the second sports biography of the year, after The Smashing Machine. Dwayne Johnson’s film is a commercial failure, and this one will likely be too, based on the opening weekend of the Sydney-led one.

Christy’s box office collection on its opening weekend in North America

Sydney Sweeney’s film Christy opened at #11 in the domestic box office rankings. The sports biopic collected just $1.3 million on its three-day opening weekend across 2,184 screens in North America, as per Box Office Mojo. The average per-theater gross is just $649.

Comparison with Dwayne Johnson’s sports biopic The Smashing Machine

Firstly, Dwayne Johnson‘s film The Smashing Machine is also a biopic, in which he portrays the former amateur wrestler and MMA fighter Mark Kerr. The film collected $5.8 million only on its opening weekend in North America. In Christy, Sweeney plays former professional boxer Christy Martin. This biopic has also failed at the box office, earning 77% less than The Smashing Machine’s already terrible opening weekend.

More about the film

Despite such a low opening, it is not the lowest debut weekend in Sydney Sweeney’s career. The lowest opening weekend record is held by Eden, which collected $1.04 million. However, it was only released in 664 theaters in North America, which is around 1520 screens less than the latest sports biopic has.

Directed by David Michod, the film follows Christy Martin and her rise to becoming one of the most well-known female boxers in the 1990s in America, and later her coach-turned-husband’s attempted murder of her in 2010. Sydney Sweeney appears in the titular role with Ben Foster, Merritt Weaver, Katy O’Brian, Ethan Embry, and Chad L. Coleman in key roles. Christy was released on November 7.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Predator: Badlands North America Box Office Day 3: Revives The Predator Franchise With A Record $40 Million Opening Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News