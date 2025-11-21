Scott Derrickson’s Black Phone 2 is lingering in theaters with a kind of steady confidence that feels almost sly. Ever since its release on October 17, it has carried itself like a film that knows it has already done its part, yet keeps hanging around for one more look from curious moviegoers.

Blumhouse brought back the original trio, with Ethan Hawke slipping again into the skin of the antagonist, while Mason Thames and Madeleine McGraw return as the two young leads who refuse to fade from the audience’s memory. The domestic response has been loud and warm, pushing the film into the 5th highest-grossing domestic spot of the year, sitting right below Sinners, The Conjuring: Last Rites, Weapons, and Final Destination: Bloodlines.

Black Phone 2 Box Office Performance: Domestic Success Outshines The Overseas Response

Still, the global picture paints a slightly different mood. Black Phone 2 seems like it wished for something a bit brighter overseas, or at least something closer to the enthusiasm pouring in from the US. Domestic numbers sit at a strong $75.2 million, while overseas stands at $53 million, forming 41.2% of the entire $128.3 million worldwide haul. It is not bad by any means, yet the film carries a sense of wanting more as it looks at its global position.

Black Phone 2 Box Office Summary

North America – $75.2 million

International – $53 million

Worldwide – $128.3 million

28 Years Later Box Office Summary

North America – $70.4 million

International – $80.8 million

Worldwide – $151.3 million

There is also the little matter of the worldwide horror rankings, where things get more interesting. Black Phone 2 slid gracefully into the top 5 domestic movies of the year, beating Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later to do it. But worldwide, 28 Years Later is sitting comfortably above it. Black Phone 2 trails it by close to $23 million, a gap it would need to clear in order to join the top 5 highest-grossing horror films globally. This is a funny twist in the box office tale, as the very title it stepped over domestically is now the one blocking it from rising on the world stage.

The film also lingers behind its own predecessor, a mountain it likely will not climb, yet that hardly seems to trouble it. With a $30 million budget, Black Phone 2 has turned in a tidy profit. It is still playing in more than 2,400 theaters, pulling in modest figures each day, and is expected to bring in over a million this upcoming weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Regretting You North America Box Office Update: 44% Tuesday Spike Helps Romantic Hit Overtake Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News