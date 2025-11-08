Black Phone 2 consistently remains in the domestic top 3 in the daily rankings. The horror sequel is a hit that is still lagging behind its predecessor, with hopes of surpassing it soon. However, it has managed to break into Ethan Hawke’s top 5 highest-grossing films of all time worldwide in less than a month since its release. It is right behind its predecessor, The Black Phone, on this list. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Hawke made his film debut as a teenager at 14 in Explorers. He gained recognition for his role in Dead Poets Society, one of the top-grossing films of his career. Some of his best-known works include Before Sunrise, Training Day, Sinister, and more. In this franchise, he plays The Grabber, a serial killer.

Black Phone 2 at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo data, The Black Phone 2 collected $591k on its 21st day, which was this Thursday, in North America. The film dropped by 43.1% from last Thursday, and with that, the domestic total for this Ethan Hawke starrer has hit the $64.8 million mark. Internationally, it is expected to surpass $50 million this weekend, with its current overseas gross standing at $45.8 million. Therefore, combining the two, the worldwide collection of the film is $110.69 million in 21 days.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $64.8 million

International – $45.8 million

Worldwide – $110.6 million

Becomes Ethan Hawke’s 5th highest-grossing film ever

The Black Phone sequel has recently surpassed the worldwide haul of Training Day to become Ethan Hawke‘s fifth-highest-grossing film ever. For the unversed, Training Day collected $104.8 million in its global run. Black Phone 2 is just behind The Black Phone’s $161.4 million global haul.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing films of Ethan Hawke globally.

Dead Poets Society (1989) – $235.8 million Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets(2017) – $225.9 million The Magnificent Seven (2016) – $162.3 million The Black Phone (2022) – $161.4 million Black Phone 2 – $110.6 million

Ethan Hawke’s 2025 horror flick is still more than $50 million away from surpassing the worldwide haul of The Magnificent Seven and The Black Phone. It was released on October 17.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Predator: Badlands North America Box Office: With $4M+ Previews, Elle Fanning’s Film Is Poised To Crush Projections

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News