Predator: Badlands has been released in the theaters, and as we wait for the official opening day numbers, the Thursday preview collections are making headlines. It is performing better than expected at the box office in North America and is poised to crush the projections on its opening weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film was initially expected to earn around $25 million at the box office in North America on its opening weekend. The reboot movie has been highly praised by critics, and the audience is also enjoying it a lot in cinemas. The ratings are strong on Rotten Tomatoes, and this will finally end the dull autumn season.

Predator: Badlands box office collection from previews in North America

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, Predator Badlands earned strong numbers at the box office in North America from the Thursday previews. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Badlands collected $4.8 million from Thursday previews at the box office in North America. The previews collection is on par with Tron: Ares’ $4.8 million gross.

How does it stack up against some of the other Hollywood releases?

Elle Fanning’s film has beaten the previews collection of Blade Runner 2049 and two Ghostbusters movies, remaining below Alien: Romulus‘ $6.5 million and Dune’s $5.1 million previews grosses. It is on par with Tron: Ares and A Quiet Place 2.

Projected opening weekend

It was initially projected to open with $25 million or more in collections on its opening weekend, but now Elle Fanning’s action-adventure film is expected to gross between $35 million and $40 million on its three-day opening weekend at the domestic box office. Therefore, it will be the franchise’s biggest debut.

What is Predator: Badlands about?

The film is set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator (Schuster-Koloamatangi), outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Elle Fanning) and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary. It was released in theaters on November 7.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

