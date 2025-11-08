Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is gearing up for a massive release in China, with surging pre-sales. It could surpass the opening weekends of Avatar: The Way of Water and Godzilla vs Kong at the Chinese box office. The Japanese anime is projected to beat Suzume’s $49.9 million debut in China. Keep scrolling for details.

The latest Demon Slayer film has remained a box office phenomenon since its July release, earning over $500 million worldwide and ranking as the fifth-highest-grossing movie globally. In China, pre-sales began strongly, with the first day of advance bookings outpacing F9.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle China Pre-Sales Collection after 3 days

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando reports Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has sold $9.7 million in pre-sale tickets in just three days, with six days remaining before its release. Suzume reached $10 million in pre-sales three days prior to its release, but Infinity Castle is on track to hit that mark on its fourth day, making it likely to set a record for the largest pre-sales for a non-Chinese animated film.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle pre-sales at the Chinese box office:

Thursday Previews (November 13): $985K

Friday, Day 1: $4.5 million

Saturday, Day 2: $3.1 million

Sunday, Day 3: $1.1 million

Total – $9.7 million

It could become the first non-Chinese film to exceed $30 million in pre-sales.

According to the report, exhibitors are rapidly adding shows, with over 92,000 screenings available for pre-booking—a record for any non-Chinese film so early. Infinity Castle is expected to earn over $30 million in pre-sales, making it the first non-Chinese film to achieve this milestone.

Suzume earned $49.9 million during its debut weekend in China, but Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is poised to surpass this. If the momentum continues, it could even surpass Avatar: The Way of Water‘s $57.1 million or Godzilla vs Kong‘s $69.2 million debut weekends in China. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle releases in China on November 14.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

