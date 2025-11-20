Regretting You is now quietly slipping down the US daily charts, moving from the top five to the sixth position, indicating that the domestic audience is slowly turning its attention to something fresher. The Colleen Hoover novel’s big screen journey has still made its mark, proudly becoming the second consecutive box office success for a Colleen Hoover adaptation after the massive blockbuster It Ends With US last year, proving that her name surely sells tickets and emotions inside theatres.

Regretting You Box Office Performance

The movie might be losing its daily grip, but there are no regrets about its financial performance. The Mason Thames starrer stands at a worldwide total of $82.7 million, with the domestic box office alone delivering a strong $45.2 million. The international audience has been somewhat less supportive, contributing $37.5 million to the total, which seems lower compared to the enthusiasm shown by the US audience.

The weekend runs have been a story of twists and dips, as the movie pulled in a sweet $3.7 million in its fourth weekend. However, the new week dealt a harsh blow with a 72.5% drop on Monday, prompting many to doubt its pace. Then came a sharp jump of around 44% on Tuesday, bringing more than $343,000, hinting that the movie still had some fuel left in its tank.

Regretting You still continues to hold its spot in over 2,700 theatres in the US, keeping it well afloat amid the competition. As per common box office traditions, it will likely lose a few theatres by the coming weekend, but it could still squeeze out another impressive weekend haul, similar to its surprising Halloween weekend performance.

The movie’s next goal is clear and loud: to cross the $100 million mark worldwide, and with enough theatres and some audience interest still under its control, the dream feels reachable at this moment.

Regretting You Outgrosses Downton Abbey Domestically

Regretting You earlier climbed into the list of the top 40 highest-grossing domestic movies in the US. It has now outgrossed Downton Abbey’s final instalment, The Grand Finale, which grossed $44.9 million domestically and totalled $102.2 million worldwide. Regretting You might have defeated it in the domestic ring, but it may not be able to touch its worldwide total.

All eyes are now turning to the upcoming release of Ariana Grande’s Wicked for Good this Friday, which might become the storm that steals attention away from Regretting You. The clock is ticking, and while the earnings slowly settle, the story of Regretting You leaves behind a trail of numbers, emotions and a curious wait for the final tally.

Regretting You Box Office Summary (via Box Office Mojo)

Domestic – $45.2 million

International – $37.5 million

Worldwide – $82.7 million

