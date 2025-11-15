After completing four weeks in theaters, Black Phone 2 has grossed $123.3 million globally, making it one of the most successful horror movies of 2025. Currently ranking as the 30th highest-grossing title of 2025, the Black Phone sequel has already surpassed its break-even point of around $75 million, against an estimated $30 million production budget, using the 2.5x multiplier rule. This suggests that the film has generated an estimated profit of $48.3 million at the box office.

Black Phone 2 is also the sixth horror film of 2025 to gross over $100 million worldwide. While it remains to be seen whether it can break into the top 25 titles of the year, the horror hit is on track to outgross the popular 1997 slasher hit, I Know What You Did Last Summer. Read on to find out how much Black Phone 2 needs to earn to surpass it at the global box office.

Black Phone 2 vs. I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) – Box Office Comparison

Here is how the two films stack up at the global box office, based on figures from Box Office Mojo:

Black Phone 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $72 million

International: $51.3 million

Worldwide: $123.3 million

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) – Box Office Summary

North America: $72.5 million

International: $53 million

Worldwide: $125.5 million

As you can see, Scott Derrickson’s supernatural horror movie is currently behind the slasher flick by around $2.2 million in worldwide earnings. Given its current momentum and despite its digital availability, Black Phone 2 is expected to surpass I Know What You Did Last Summer within the next few days. The final verdict should be clear soon.

Black Phone 2 vs. I Know What You Did Last Summer Franchise

Here’s how the two other theatrical releases in the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise have performed at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998): $40 million

I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025): $64.8 million

As you can see, Ethan Hawke starrer is already well past the earnings of these two films and, in the coming weeks, the gap is expected to widen further.

More About Black Phone 2

Directed by Scott Derrickson, the sequel takes place four years after the original, with the now 17-year-old Finn (Mason Thames) still coping with the trauma of escaping The Grabber (Ethan Hawke). But the horror resurfaces when the masked kidnapper begins appearing in the disturbing dreams of Finn’s younger sister, Gwen (Madeleine McGraw), hinting that the nightmare isn’t over.

