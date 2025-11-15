Predator: Badlands completes one week at the cinemas and is set to hit $100 million at the worldwide box office in its second weekend. The film will surpass the OG Predator movie before hitting that milestone. It will thus become one of the top 3 highest-grossing films in the Predator franchise. Keep scrolling for the box office numbers.

It has been ruling at the top of the box office charts in North America. Last weekend, it debuted with a collection of $40.01 million at the domestic box office. It is the biggest opening weekend among any movies featuring the Predator. In the main franchise, it had already surpassed the global haul of Predator 2 as the 4th highest-grossing film in the main franchise. Badlands achieved that in its opening weekend only.

Predator: Badlands’ latest collection at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest data, Predator: Badlands collected $1.7 million on its first Thursday, down by 26% from its first Wednesday at the North American box office. The film is running in 3,725 theaters in North America, and its domestic total has hit $53.3 million in seven days.

The international collection remains the same and will be updated this weekend. The movie collected $39.2 million on its opening weekend at the overseas box office. Allied to the domestic cume, the worldwide collection of sci-fi adventure movie is $92.5 million. It is crossing the $100 million milestone worldwide in its second weekend.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $53.3 million

International – $39.2 million

Worldwide – $92.5 million

Set to beat Predator as the 3rd highest-grossing film in the main franchise

According to the latest data, Predator: Badlands is less than $6 million away from surpassing the worldwide box office total of the original Predator film. The OG movie was released in 1987, featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger in the lead role. It collected $98.26 million worldwide, and its success spawned six additional films. The Predator’s success also launched an entire media franchise, comprising films, novels, comic books, video games, and toys.

Elle Fanning starrer Predator: Badlands is less than $6 million away from surpassing the OG Predator movie, and with that, it will become the 3rd highest-grossing installment in the main franchise. Badlands is expected to surpass them all as the highest-grossing in the franchise.

Check out the latest collections of the films in the Predator franchise

The Predator (2018) – $160.5 million

Predators (2010) – $127.2 million

Predator (1987) – $98.2 million

Predator: Badlands (2025) – $92.5 million

Predator 2 (1990) – $57.1 million

Predator: Badlands was released on November 7.

