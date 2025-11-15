Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc’s collections have dropped below $500k at the box office in North America, but it is still better than some Hollywood movies with big names. The Japanese anime movie has officially surpassed the box office haul of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in North America, achieving a major feat in the region. It might even beat Pokémon the Movie 2000’s lifetime collection, too. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

The Chainsaw Man movie crossed $150 million mark last weekend and continues to win hearts worldwide. Produced by MAPPA, the film has been directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara and written by Hiroshi Seko. It has surpassed many Hollywood movies by debuting at the No. 1 spot in the North American box office rankings on its opening weekend.

Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc’s box office collection after 21 days in North America

Based on the latest data on Box Office Mojo, Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc collected $284k on its third Thursday at the box office in North America. The movie has dropped 53.1% from last week and is currently playing across 2,285 theaters. The cumulative total of the film after twenty-one days is $39.63 million at the North American box office.

Surpasses Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

It has also been revealed that the Chainsaw Man movie has surpassed the lifetime haul of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in North America. The anime movie is a sequel to Dragon Ball Super: Broly and was released in 2022. The film collected $38.1 million in its lifetime in North America across 52 days. Reze Arc has surpassed that collection in under twenty-five days.

Enters the all-time top 5 highest-grossing anime movies list in North America

After beating Jujutsu Kaisen 0 a few days back, the anime movie by MAPPA has surpassed Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero at the North American box office. With that, the anime movie has become the 5th highest-grossing anime movie ever at the North American box office.

Check out the latest top 5 all-time highest-grossing anime movies in North America

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle – $133.7 million Pokémon: The First Movie – Mewtwo Strikes Back – $85.7 million Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train – $49.5 million Pokémon the Movie 2000 – $43.7 million Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc – $39.6 million

More about the movie

Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc focuses on the fifth and sixth volumes of the Manga series by Tatsuki Fujimoto. The arc follows Denji as his quiet life is disrupted by Reze, a mysterious girl who seems too good to be true. Their sweet connection quickly twists into violence when her real mission comes to light. Forced to choose between his feelings and survival, Denji faces one of his most painful battles yet. Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc was released in North America on October 24.

