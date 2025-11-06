The Halloween season has ended, but Blumhouse continues to celebrate the strong box office run of Black Phone 2, which earned more than $1 million again on Tuesday and remained in the top three titles on the US daily charts.

Black Phone 2’s Strong Box Office Numbers Across the US

The sequel follows the success of The Black Phone and brings back Mason Thames, Ethan Hawke, and Madeleine McGraw. It is the first major hit for Blumhouse this year. The film had an opening weekend of over $27 million (per Box Office Mojo), setting a strong start that helped it recover its $75 million budget within days. So far, it has earned more than $100 million worldwide, becoming the sixth film of the year to cross that mark. Its total now stands at $106 million, supported mainly by a solid domestic turnout.

The Black Phone 2, still running in more than 3,300 theaters across the US, pulled in over $1 million on discount Tuesday. This marked a 36.6% increase compared to the previous day’s total of approximately $750K and a 29.1% decrease compared to last Tuesday’s $1.4 million.

The film’s domestic total has reached $63.5 million, higher than many other horror releases of the year, including Bring Her Back, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Him, The Strangers: Part 2, The Long Walk, and The Monkey. Internationally, the movie stands at $43 million.

The Black Phone 2 Box Office Summary

North America – $63.5m

International – $43.2m

Worldwide – $106.8m

Closing in on Leonardo DiCaprio’s Thriller

The film’s steady performance has surprised many. With its current pace, Black Phone 2 looks ready to overtake Leonardo DiCaprio’s political thriller One Battle After Another, which holds a domestic total of $68.2 million. The difference between the two films is now only 6.7%. Industry projections suggest that Black Phone 2 could reach around $80 million in the US, meaning it may surpass One Battle After Another by the end of the coming weekend.

The film’s continued success shows the strong pull of horror movies even after the Halloween period and marks a major win for Blumhouse this year.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: One Battle After Another Worldwide Box Office: Leonardo DiCaprio’s Action Flick Set To Beat A Supernatural Horror Hit

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News