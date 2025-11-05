Having already crossed the $50 million mark at the domestic box office and surpassed the $100 million milestone globally, Scott Derrickson’s latest horror film, Black Phone 2, is now eyeing the $50 million figure in international markets. With a current worldwide tally of $105.8 million, the supernatural horror film ranks as the 32nd highest-grossing title of 2025 so far, as per Box Office Mojo.

Black Phone 2 Becomes the Sixth Horror Film of 2025 to Surpass $100 Million

In addition to earning positive reviews from several critics, Black Phone 2, starring Ethan Hawke, saw a notable surge in audience interest and box office momentum during the Halloween season. The film has now joined an elite group of 2025 horror titles that have crossed the $100 million milestone, alongside The Conjuring: Last Rites, Sinners, Final Destination: Bloodlines, Weapons, and 28 Years Later.

As its theatrical run continues, the film is now inching closer to the lifetime earnings of another major horror hit – the 2003 remake of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Here’s how much more it needs to earn to overtake that slasher flick at the global box office.

Black Phone 2 vs The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003): Box Office Comparison

Black Phone 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $62.5 million

International: $43.3 million

Worldwide: $105.8 million

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) – Box Office Summary

North America: $80.6 million

International: $26.8 million

Worldwide: $107.4 million

As the above numbers show, The Black Phone sequel currently trails the 2003 slasher flick by roughly $1.6 million in worldwide earnings. Given its current momentum, the second part is expected to overtake The Texas Chainsaw Massacre remake within a few days.

Black Phone 2 – Break-Even Point & Profit

Made on an estimated production budget of $30 million, the supernatural horror sequel needed around $75 million worldwide to break even at the box office, using the 2.5x multiplier rule. With a current global total of $105.8 million, Black Phone 2 has comfortably crossed its break-even mark and is estimated to have earned a box office profit of around $30.8 million so far.

More About Black Phone 2

Directed by Scott Derrickson, the sequel takes place four years after the original, with the now 17-year-old Finn (Mason Thames) still coping with the trauma of escaping The Grabber (Ethan Hawke). But the horror resurfaces when the masked kidnapper begins appearing in the disturbing dreams of Finn’s younger sister, Gwen (Madeleine McGraw), hinting that the nightmare isn’t over.

Black Phone 2 – Official Trailer

