Despite a modest 53% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, Jared Leto’s sci-fi actioner Tron: Ares has outgrossed several popular 2025 releases, including Mickey 17, Smurfs, and Karate Kid: Legends. With a current worldwide total of $134.7 million, the latest entry in the Tron franchise sits in the list of 2025’s top 30 highest-grossing films, as per Box Office Mojo. However, it remains to be seen if it can break into the top 25. To achieve that milestone, it must surpass the current global totals of Ballerina ($137.2 million) and Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc ($140 million).

Produced on an estimated budget of $180 million, the film would need to earn roughly $450 million worldwide to break even, meaning it’s still short by about $315.3 million, a figure that now seems out of reach. Tron: Ares is currently closing in on the lifetime earnings of Denzel Washington’s critically acclaimed sports drama Remember the Titans (2000). Here’s how much more Tron: Ares needs to earn to outgross it at the global box office.

Tron: Ares vs. Remember the Titans – Box Office Comparison

According to the latest figures from Box Office Mojo, here’s how the two films currently stand at the global box office:

Tron: Ares – Box Office Summary

North America: $68.5 million

International: $66.2 million

Worldwide: $134.7 million

Remember the Titans – Box Office Summary

North America: $115.7 million

International: $21 million

Worldwide: $136.7 million

As the figures indicate, Tron: Ares is currently behind the Denzel Washington sports drama by roughly $2 million in worldwide earnings. Given its present momentum, the sci-fi actioner is expected to surpass this milestone within the next few days. The final verdict will be clear soon.

Tron: Ares – Story & Cast

Directed by Joachim Rønning, the third installment in the Tron film series is set fifteen years after Tron: Legacy. The plot follows a highly advanced Program named Ares, which is brought from the digital world into the real world for a dangerous mission. It features Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, and Jodie Turner-Smith, among others.

Tron: Ares – Official Trailer

