Tron: Ares has managed to find a small victory amid a largely disappointing box office run. The sci-fi action sequel, following Tron Legacy, opened on October 10, 2025, with $33 million domestically in the first weekend, a figure that already signaled trouble given its massive $180-$220 million budget. Since then, the movie’s earnings have been modest, never matching expectations set by its production scale.

Tron: Ares North America Box Office Performance: Halloween Weekend Boost

Last Halloween weekend, Tron: Ares, starring Jared Leto, made over $3 million, dropping only 37.9% from the previous weekend’s $4.9 million. The Halloween day itself brought in around $600K, but the following Saturday and Sunday recovered with $1.4 million and $1 million respectively.

With this boost, the domestic total reached $68.1 million, while international markets contributed $66 million, taking the worldwide total to $134.3 million, per Box Office Mojo.

Tron: Ares Surpasses Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another

This latest performance allowed Tron: Ares to overtake Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another in domestic numbers ($67.8 million), though overseas it still lags behind. Anderson’s movie, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn, stands at $190 million worldwide, yet both films face a similar problem. Tron: Ares and One Battle After Another each carry losses exceeding $100 million, despite having the backing of big production houses, extensive theater counts, and massive budgets.

The story of Tron: Ares serves as a reminder that box office numbers can be surprising. Small wins, like surpassing a director’s domestic record, offer some solace, but the broader picture remains grim. Studios continue to gamble on expensive projects, but the results underline that global appeal and domestic success are never guaranteed.

Tron: Ares Box Office Summary

Domestic – $68.1 million

International – $66.1 million

Worldwide – $134.3 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

