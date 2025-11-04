Leonardo DiCaprio and Paul Thomas Anderson’s film, One Battle After Another, struggles to hit $200 million milestone at the worldwide box office. It is undoubtedly one of the most critically acclaimed films of the year and is on track to beat yet another Oscar-winning drama starring Leo in the leading role. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The action drama is one of the leading films among the Oscar hopeful lists. It is earning praises for its performances and direction. This film is expected to earn Leo another Oscar, not in the Best Actor category. It will undoubtedly rule the Award season, taking home the major awards.

How much has the film earned worldwide so far?

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest data, One Battle After Another collected $1.19 million across 904 theaters at the North American box office on its 6th three-day weekend. The film declined by 47.5% and with that, the domestic total of the movie is $67.8 million. The international collection contributes 64.5% of the worldwide share, standing at the $123.00 million mark. Therefore, the worldwide collection is $190.8 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $67.8 million

International – $123.0 million

Worldwide – $190.8 million

How much more does it need to beat The Aviator?

One Battle After Another is around $10 million away from hitting the $200 million milestone at the worldwide box office. The Aviator is one of the notable works in Leonardo DiCaprio’s career, similar to the 2025 release and many more. The Aviator, directed by Martin Scorsese, was released in 2004. It is an epic biographical drama based on the nonfiction book “Howard Hughes: The Secret Life” by Charles Higham.

It collected $213.7 million worldwide in its lifetime run. Leo’s latest release is around $23 million away from beating The Aviator. The 2004 drama took home five Academy Awards – Best Cinematography, Best Film editing, Best Art Direction, Best Costume Design, and Best Actress in a Supporting Role [Cate Blanchett]. It is also reportedly the 11th highest-grossing film of Leonardo DiCaprio.

Hence, after surpassing The Aviator, this PTA-helmed film will move closer to cracking Leonardo DiCaprio’s top 10 grossers. One Battle After Another was released in theaters on September 26, and at this pace, beating The Aviator seems unlikely.

