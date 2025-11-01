Leonardo DiCaprio is one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, known for picking powerful and memorable roles. But even he has passed on some huge opportunities over the years. From superhero blockbusters to sci-fi classics, DiCaprio has turned down roles that could’ve completely changed his career. Here are five major movies he said no to.

1. Spider-Man

When Sam Raimi teamed up with Tobey Maguire for the Spider-Man trilogy, the superhero genre got a whole new lease of life. Looking back, it’s almost impossible to imagine anyone else as the friendly, web-slinging boy next door. But before the acclaimed 2002 film took shape, Avatar director James Cameron had his own Spider-Man project in mind (via Men XP), with Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead. The film was later dubbed “the greatest movie he never made.” Wouldn’t that have been fascinating?

2. The Matrix

Before Keanu Reeves made it iconic, the role of Neo in the Wachowskis’ groundbreaking sci-fi film The Matrix was first offered to Leonardo DiCaprio. The Titanic star was reportedly intrigued by the concept but ultimately turned it down because he didn’t want to dive into another big-budget, special effects-heavy project right after James Cameron’s Titanic, as per Screen Rant.

3. American Psycho

The psychological thriller American Psycho, starring Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman, garnered positive reviews from critics and has since developed a massive cult following over the years. According to THR, interestingly, Leonardo DiCaprio was originally considered for the role. However, the Oscar-winning actor eventually walked away from the project and instead chose to star in Danny Boyle’s The Beach.

I’ve never seen anybody with more aura than Christian Bale in “American Psycho” pic.twitter.com/MGGpl8lv7f — Bradley Osborn ✝️🎃 (@the_Bradster007) October 29, 2025

4. The Talented Mr. Ripley

Another film Leonardo DiCaprio turned down in the 1990s was the psychological thriller The Talented Mr. Ripley, as per Vanity Fair. The titular role of Tom Ripley eventually went to Matt Damon, who earned widespread acclaim for his performance. The exact reason why the One Battle After Another star declined the project remains unclear. In hindsight, though, had Leonardo DiCaprio taken it on, the film might have been one of the standout entries in his already impressive filmography.

the talented mr. ripley (1999) dir. anthony minghella pic.twitter.com/rtGurXYaH6 — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) March 25, 2024

5. Boogie Nights

Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest film, Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, is currently playing in theatres. Interestingly, he almost starred in the filmmaker’s critically acclaimed 1997 comedy-drama Boogie Nights. However, the accomplished actor had to turn it down because he was busy with James Cameron’s Titanic at the time, per THR. In a later interview with Esquire, the actor admitted that not doing Boogie Nights remains one of his biggest regrets, though he also confessed that he couldn’t imagine the film without Mark Wahlberg.

John C. Reilly and Mark Wahlberg in Boogie Nights 1997 pic.twitter.com/Fxpl7wNkny — ᴘɪᴛᴄʜ ɪᴛ ᴍᴏᴠɪᴇ ᴘᴏᴅᴄᴀsᴛ (@pitchitmoviepod) December 13, 2024

