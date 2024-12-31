Christian Bale—yes, the Christian Bale, the one who’s since conquered Gotham and butchered gods—was once paid less than his makeup artists. That’s right, the actor who’s now a Hollywood powerhouse revealed in a recent interview that, back in 2000 during American Psycho, his paycheck was so low that his makeup crew couldn’t stop laughing at him.

Bale was prepping for his chilling role as Patrick Bateman in American Psycho, a role that’d define his career and make him a household name. But back then? He was struggling. “Well, in honesty, the first thing was that I’d taken so long trying to do it, and they had paid me the absolute minimum they were legally allowed to pay me,” Bale admitted.

And it wasn’t just the paycheck that was rough. The actor was living in a house with his dad and sister—a house that was getting repossessed. You can practically feel the desperation in those words.

So what was his big break, you ask? Oh, just the small matter of sitting in the makeup trailer, where the makeup artists were snickering over the fact that he was paid less than any of them.

“I remember one time sitting in the make-up trailer, and the make-up artists were laughing at me because I was getting paid less than any of them,” Bale shared, probably with a wry smile on his face now that he’s well past that. If there was ever a more ridiculous “rock bottom” moment for an actor, this was it.

But instead of letting that pay cut get him down, it sparked something in Bale. “And so that was my motivation after that. It was just: ‘I got to get enough that the house doesn’t get repossessed,'” he said. There’s nothing like a literal roof-over-your-head crisis to fire up the hustle. And hustle, he did.

Here’s the kicker: the movie wasn’t even a guaranteed hit at the time. Directed by Mary Harron, American Psycho was as divisive as it was daring. Nobody in Hollywood had faith in it, and certainly not in Bale. “Nobody wanted me to do it except the director,” Bale explained. The film was controversial, to say the least. But Bale saw it as a chance to prove himself—and keep that house from being taken away.

Fast forward to today, and Bale’s status in Hollywood is anything but a punchline. The actor’s career has skyrocketed from the high-flying capes of The Dark Knight trilogy to being the villain in Thor: Love and Thunder. But looking back, he owes it all to that awkward moment in the makeup trailer and that “laughable” paycheck. Sometimes, the lowest moments end up being the launchpad for greatness.

So yeah, American Psycho wasn’t just a role for Bale—it was the role that sparked his fire. When he looks back on it, he can laugh, too. Because he didn’t just get paid. He got paid forward. And he certainly never had to worry about his paycheck—or his house—again.

