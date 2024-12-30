The MCU is the biggest movie franchise in the world, and it shows no signs of stopping down. In 2025, the makers are set to wrap up Phase Five and enter into Phase Six, where all the major storylines are set to culminate. The crown jewel of this phase is going to be the two Avengers films – Doomsday and Secret Wars. The two movies have already sparked a lot of rumors about which heroes might make an appearance.

Adding to this long list is now Charlie Cox, the actor who plays Daredevil. He is a fan-favorite character who recently returned to the MCU in Spider-Man: No Way Home and the She-Hulk series. Now, Daredevil is all set to rule the hearts of MCU fans with his standalone television series Daredevil: Born Again, which is set to start airing on March 4, 2025. Beyond the series, fans were expecting him to make an appearance in the Avengers movies as well. Now, a recent update from his trainer has fueled this discussion even further.

Charlie Cox is training for the Avengers movie, says DFRNT gym

The speculation around Daredevil’s involvement in Avengers gained traction after comments from Charlie Cox’s gym trainer. Known for his rigorous training routines to embody the physically demanding role of Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Cox’s recent workout sessions have reportedly intensified. Taking to Instagram, the DFRNT gym shared Cox’s intense workout and their caption had a subtle hint towards the character’s future.

“It’s been Awesome having Charlie and his wife, Sam Cox in at DFRNT over the past few weeks! Charlie is currently training for his role in the upcoming @marvel Avengers movie where he will play @daredevil.” In the caption, the gym claimed that Cox was training for the role in an upcoming Avengers movie. While there may be a misunderstanding on the part of the fitness center, it is still possible that the Man Without Fear is indeed joining the cast of the Avengers.

While Marvel has yet to confirm anything officially, fans are excited after seeing this unlikely update from the gym. Before that, Cox is set to lead Daredevil: Born Again TV series in March 2024, which will consist of nine episodes.

