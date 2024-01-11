Charlie Cox has once again reprised his role as Daredevil in Marvel’s latest mini-series Echo and will be with his own show again. The fans gave out one of the loudest cheers in the theatres when he appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but the actor was skeptical about making his comeback as the Marvel character. He was nervous about it even after playing Matt Murdock for four years.

Cox appeared in that part in the Netflix series Daredevil, which ran for three seasons, and then the streaming network canceled it. But the fans widely appreciated and lauded Cox’s portrayal of the comic book role, and they felt delighted to see him back. Recently, they were more happy after finding out that his series is canon to MCU. Scroll below for more.

The 2021 Spider-Man: No Way Home movie directed by Jon Watts shattered the box office and was both a critical and commercial success. Marvel once again showed that when it comes to making superhero/comic book movies, they are always one of the best. The studio brought Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in this MCU film, which is the solo threequel of Tom Holland. Charlie, Andrew, and Tom were often in the news for trying to put a lid on the leaks but were thankful nothing was spoiled. His Daredevil received the expected love from the fans.

As per the Showbiz Cheatsheet report, Charlie Cox, opening up about his Daredevil comeback, told The Hollywood Reporter, “I feel like his essence is deep within me now. I didn’t worry too much about it, but I was still pretty nervous on the day, which I haven’t been for a while.” He added, “Jon said, ‘I have built in this moment where we reveal you, and no one speaks for a few beats because the audience will have a big reaction.”

Well, it seems the director knew his audience and how they would react upon seeing their favorite Daredevil return. But Charlie had his doubts as he recalled, “I was a bit embarrassed, like, ‘Are you sure?’ I was going with the flow, but thinking, ‘I hope it’s not a letdown.'”

After the film’s release, Charlie Cox was flooded with texts of appreciation, and it was a strange feeling for him, and the actor was also grateful for it.

On the work front, Vincent D’Onofrio, aka Kingpin, recently revealed that they will resume the Daredevil: Born Again shoot soon. Charlie Cox-led series is expected to come out in 2025. Till then, catch him in the Disney+ series Echo.

