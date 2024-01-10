The thrilling story of Marvel Studios’ new miniseries Echo will enthrall viewers on Disney+ and Hulu starting on January 9, 2024. One of the rare comic book heroines from Marvel who is disabled is about to leave her imprint on television.

After making her TV series debut in Hawkeye (2021), David Mack and Joe Quesada’s character Echo (Maya Lopez) will feature in her upcoming spin-off series, Echo (2024).

In the Disney+ series, Alaqua Cox will portray the first deaf Native American character in Marvel’s mythology. Marion Dayre tells the story of Maya Lopez, better known as Echo, in her brand-new television miniseries about her birth.

The Hawkeye prequel chronicles Lopez’s departure from New York City after the shooting of Wilson Fisk. That is not, however, the only noteworthy feature of Cox’s ascent to prominence. Even more startling is the persistent gossip that her payment for Echo exceeded Tatiana Maslany’s salary for portraying Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

As we get closer to this exciting new chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, let’s look at the critical character cast salaries.

Marvel’s Echo: Budget

According to Showbiz Galore, Marvel’s Echo was made on a total budget of around 40 million. As is true for any other film belonging to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a large chunk of this budget has gone into building a world out of VFX and CGI.

Marvel’s Echo: Alaqua Cox’s Payment For Playing Maya Lopez

According to reports, Alaqua Cox, who plays Maya Lopez/Echo in the Echo series, is paid $45,000 per episode. This is in keeping with the gravity of her character and screen time.

How Much Does Vincent D’Onofrio Earn From Marvel’s Echo?

According to reports, Vincent D’Onofrio, who plays Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in the Echo series, gets paid $5,000 per episode.

Marvel’s Echo: Other Cast Members’ Salary

Chaske Spencer reportedly makes $30,000 an episode for playing the character of Henry on Echo. According to reports, Tantoo Cardinal, who plays Chula in the show, gets paid $2,5000 per episode for her work.

For her part in the series, Devery Jacobs, who plays Bonnie, reportedly receives $20,000 every episode. Zahn McClarnon, who plays William Lopez in the show, gets paid $12,000 every episode. Reports also indicate that Cody Lightning, who plays Biscuits in the Marvel series, earns $10,000 every episode.

According to reports, Skully actor Graham Greene receives $8,000 every episode for his work on the show. For his role in Echo, Charlie Cox, who plays Matt Murdock/Daredevil, reportedly receives $3000 every episode.

