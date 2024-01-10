After a prolonged battle with appendiceal cancer, Adan Canto, the Mexican-American actor who turned his music career in Mexico into a Hollywood leading man, passed away on January 8. His age was 42.

Canto most recently portrayed the male lead for the first two seasons of Fox’s drama series The Cleaning Lady. Canto hoped to return to the cast later in the season, even though his health prevented him from filming when the next Season 3 concluded in December 2023 after the SAG-AFTRA strikes ended. In the Season 3 premiere, the show will honor its star with a card.

Narcos Star Adan Canto: Early Life & Career

Canto, who was brought up in Texas after being born in Ciudad Acuña, Coahuila, Mexico, in 1981, left home at sixteen to pursue a career as a singer and guitarist in Mexico City. Before getting discovered for a significant part in Kevin Williamson’s 2013 Fox drama series The Following, he began performing in regional ads and TV shows.

He went on to star in television shows like Mixology, Blood & Oil, and Designated Survivor, where he played Vice President-elect Aaron Shore alongside Kiefer Sutherland for three seasons, showcasing his versatility as an actor. In addition, he completed an arc on Second Chance. He had a noteworthy role as politician Rodrigo Lara Bonilla on Narcos.

Adan Canto was also a budding director who made his first short film in 2014 and his second, a thought-provoking Western with Theo Rossi, in 2020.

Narcos Star Adan Canto’s Death Mourned By His Friends & Family

According to a joint statement released by Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment, the news of Adan Canto’s passing is an irreparable loss.

The statement mentioned that his colleagues were privileged to have him as a member of the Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment families since his breakthrough role in “The Following” in the United States over ten years ago. He is a fantastic performer and a close friend.

Canto leaves behind his two small children, Eve Josephine, one and a half years old, and Roman Alder, three and a half. His wife, Stephanie Ann Canto, was also his dearest friend and creative collaborator.

