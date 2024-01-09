Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift’s conversation at the Golden Globes 2024 broke the internet yesterday. Several rumors claimed the Single Soon singer was gossiping about lovebirds Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner. Amid rumors of a feud, their intimate moment from a film are going viral. Scroll below for all the details!

As per several reports, Selena told Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller that she asked for a picture with Timothee. However, his current girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, said “no” upfront. While some lip-readers claim the reports are true, other sources state she never spoke about the IT couple.

Selena Gomez & Timothee Chalamet’s 2019 rom-com!

Many wouldn’t know, but Selena Gomez and Timothee Chalamet starred in the 2019 romantic comedy A Rainy Day In New York. The film, directed by Woody Allen, also starred Elle Fanning, Jude Law, Diego Luna, and Liev Schreiber.

There was an intimate scene between Chan Tyrell (Selena Gomez) and Gatsby Welles (Timothee Chalamet). Their kissing moment takes place under the rain, and the super romantic moment between the duo left fans in awe. The video has now resurfaced on the internet and fans feel Kylie Jenner has a reason to be insecure.

Users react to Selena & Timothee’s resurfaced kissing video

A user reacted to Selena & Timothee’s sparkling romance in the movie and wrote, “idk if its true but she’s way too insecure”

Another took a dig at Kylie Jenner and reacted, “At least selena can kiss”

“It was the best friendship back in the days,” commented a user with a TB image of Selena Gomez and Timothee Chalamet.

Another wrote, “I’m sure at some point, even if he hasn’t said it, Kylie knows this boy feels something for Selena… but I would blame him for refusing the picture if this info turned out to be true”

“They would’ve been a power couple,” commented a shipper.

Take a look at Selena Gomez and Timothee Chalamet’s kissing scene from A Rainy Day In New York below:

kylie saw this and said HELL NOOOOO https://t.co/zP65KAzxrf — Iina (@gomezbieber) January 8, 2024

Well, we don’t blame Kylie Jenner because Timothee Chalamet and Selena Gomez do share a sparkling chemistry!

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s relationship timeline

The lovebirds reportedly met for the first time at Jean Paul Gaultier’s fashion show in January 2023. They reportedly began dating soon after and going on secret dates. A major giveaway was when paps noticed Kylie’s Range Rover parked outside Timothee’s house.

After keeping their relationship low-key for months, Jenner and Chalamet made their first public outing at Beyonce‘s concert in September. Not only did the duo make out at the Renaissance tour, but they were seen kissing each other at the US Open.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet made their Golden Globes 2024 debut as a couple on January 7, 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes)

