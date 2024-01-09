We all are very well aware of the ‘Scandoval’. And it looks like the involved stars aren’t getting over it anytime soon. Ariana Madix was dating her Vanderpump Rules star, Tom Sandoval, since 2014. But he cheated on her with another co-star, Rachel Leviss. But do you know? The infidelity happened at his house while his then-girlfriend was sleeping in her bedroom! Scroll below for the hot scoop.

By now, most would know that Ariana has cut all ties with Tom as well as Rachel. She has, in fact, moved on in her life and has been enjoying a lot of popularity. She was last seen in Dancing With The Stars and is in a happy relationship with New York-based fitness coach Daniel Wai.

Rachel Leviss details “embarrassing” first hook-up with Tom Sandoval

Rachel Leviss was brutally slammed after the Scandoval broke out. She was termed the home wrecker and had to undergo treatment for her mental health after all the backlash. In her podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue, the former Vanderpump Rules actress is now revealing her first “embarrassing” hook-up with Tom Sandoval.

It all began when Tom Sandoval and Rachel Leviss went for drinks at The Abbey in West Hollywood. She offered him a ride home, and he invited her for a nightcap instead. They were locked out of the house, and Ariana Madix was sleeping upstairs. The duo then went to the back of the house to find a way in.

Rachel revealed, “We go in the back, and the sliding door isn’t unlocked, so he was like, ‘Well, we’ve got the fire pit here,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, the fire pit’s cool, we can just keep talking,'” she recalled. “We got the fire pit going, we’re chatting, and then he goes, ‘You know what the best thing about this pool is? That it’s heated.'”

Tom Sandoval & Rachel Leviss hooked up in his swimming pool!

While Rachel Leviss took off her jeans and was in her corset top and underwear, Tom Sandoval was only in his boxers. Initially, the Vanderpump Rules duo was swimming on the opposite side of the pool, but he swam towards her to ask her to lower the music.

“And then looked at me a certain way, and then he grabbed me, spun me and kissed me and I was like surprised but like happy,” she said.

Leviss later cringed to herself and added, “Ugh, so bad, so embarrassing.”

Tom Sandoval & Rachel Leviss’ affair lasted 7-long months!

The “secrecy, deception, and lies” continued for 7 long months. Tom Sandoval and Rachel Leviss would meet behind Ariana Madix’s back until the truth came out in 2023.

Rachel made a conscious choice and marked her exit from Vanderpump Rules. She turned down Season 11 because she did not wish to interact with Tom again.

Why is Rachel Leviss speaking up after one year of Scandoval?

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 premieres January 30, 2024, at 8 PM ET on Bravo. While there may be sequences about the cheating drama, Rachel Leviss will not be present to share her side of the story or defend herself. Hence, she began her podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue, where she could take a stand for herself.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on Vanderpump Rules Season 11.

Must Read: Jonathan Majors Reacts To Marvel Firing Him, Feels Being Black Impacted His Case – Highlights From His First Interview After Being Found Guilty In Assault Case!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News