Selena Gomez might not have won the Golden Globes 2024 for her performance in Only Murders in the Building, but she has won in real life being with her new boyfriend, Benny Blanco! At least that’s what she believes as she shared a steamy photo of her with Benny on her social media. Earlier, she went viral for her gossipy moment at the Awards ceremony, where she, Taylor Swift, and Keleigh Sperry were engrossed in a conversation caught on camera.

Selena and Benny’s relationship news broke out in December 2023, and since then, the Rare Beauty founder has been dropping pictures of her with the music producer. Before going official with Blanco, Sel was linked to Zayn Malik last year, and after several speculations, it turned out to be just rumors. Scroll below more.

Selena Gomez sported a bright red asymmetrical outfit for the Golden Globes 2024. The singer/actress was nominated in the category “Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy.” The award went to Ayo Edebiri from The Bear. Selena did not mellow down over her loss. Instead, she posted a photo of her locking lips passionately with her man, Benny Blanco. She shared the steamy pic on her Instagram handle’s story section with “I won” written on it.

However, the netizens are not swayed by this romantic photo uploaded by Selena Gomez. Earlier, we reported that Selena allegedly wanted to take a picture with Timothee Chalamet but was denied by Kylie Jenner. The viral video of Selena, Taylor Swift, and Keleigh talking was reportedly about Sel updating them about the Timothee-Kylie situation. Tim and Kylie were spotted kissing at the Golden Globes 2024 event, and some of the netizens feel that Selena was bothered by the couple.

One of the users wrote on X, “She’s so insecure about Kylie Jenner and timothée.”

Another said, “She was bothered.”

A netizen quipped, “She won the battle of having the ugliest bf.”

One of them said, “It feels so forced.”

And “Why she is sharing her personal life in public weird!”

However, many admirers of Selena Gomez were happy for the singer and expressed that on X.

Check out the picture of her and Benny Blanco here:

