Golden Globes 2024 was a star-studded affair. We saw celebrities like Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, and Margot Robbie, among others, make stylish appearances. Controversies were stirred, and the latest one making noise is host Jo Koy’s dig at Taylor Swift. Scroll below for all the details!

With the events of the Golden Globes Awards doing the rounds, it looks like Jo couldn’t deliver a successful gig. His jokes did not go well with the celebrities and the crowd. In fact, many even booed his one-liners. It is to be noted that he was finalized as the host about ten days ahead of the gig and also blamed the writers for the flat jokes.

Jo Koy’s joke on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

A video is now going viral where Jo Koy took a dig at Taylor Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce. He said, “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift.”

Taylor Swift’s “death stare” at Golden Globes 2024 host Jo Koy

The camera then panned at Taylor Swift, who was visibly pissed and took a sip of her drink with a poker face. Many even booed Jo Koy’s joke. Swifties lost their calm and brutally slammed the stand-up comedian on social media.

Jo Koy brutally trolled over NFL dig

A user wrote, “and the flop of the year award goes to… (Jo Koy)”

Another commented, “She didn’tdidn’t like it”

A viewer reacted, “All of his jokes were crap”

“terrible not funny jokes,” another commented.

A viewer wrote, “Omg, Taylor Swift’sSwift’s death stare before sipping champagne at the #GoldenGlobes perfectly embodies Jo Koy’sKoy’s cringey hosting job.”

Piers Morgan tweeted, “If Taylor Swift death stares could actually kill, Jo Koy would now be deceased.”

If Taylor Swift death stares could actually kill, Jo Koy would now be deceased. pic.twitter.com/AsuXdy1cNK — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 8, 2024

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift began dating around September 2023. Their romance began after the Kansas City Chiefs player first attended The Eras Tour in July. He tried to exchange a bracelet with the Wildest Dreams singer, but she refused a meet & greet. She reportedly dropped him a text later, and the rest, as they say, is history.

The whole wide world is obsessed with Tay’s romance with Travis Kelce. She is often seen supporting the Kansas City Chiefs player at the NFL games. Eyebrows were raised when she was accidentally termed the “wife” by NFL announcer Tony Romo.

And Travis is equally supportive of his girlfriend. He is also seen attending The Eras Tour and vibing with her father, Scott Kingsley Swift.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Kylie Jenner Stopped Selena Gomez From Taking A Picture With Timothee Chalamet At Golden Globes 2024? Viral Conversation With Taylor Swift Makes Netizens Go, “Kylie Is The Mean Girl”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News