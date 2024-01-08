Straight from The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, the Golden Globes 2024 honored several deserving films and television series. Oppenheimer won the Globe for Best Motion Picture (Drama), and Christopher Nolan won the director’s award for the blockbuster film. The Golden Globe for the Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) went to Poor Things.

Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron bagged The Best Animated Film award. At the same time, Anatomy of a Fall emerged victorious as the Best Non-English Motion Picture. Regarding television, Succession was recognized as the finest drama series, and The Bear was recognized as the best musical or comedic series.

Here’s our list of the winners of all the major categories of the 2024 edition of the Globes.

Best Motion Picture (Drama)

Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films)

Maestro (Netflix)

Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

Past Lives (A24)

The Zone of Interest (A24)

Winner – Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)

Air (Amazon MGM Studios)

American Fiction (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios)

Barbie (Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Holdovers (Focus Features)

May December (Netflix)

Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)

Winner – Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Boy and the Heron (GKids)

Elemental (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures Releasing)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)

Suzume (Crunchyroll / Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Wish (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Winner – The Boy and the Heron (GKids)

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate)

Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One (Paramount Pictures)

Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures Releasing)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (AMC Theatres Distribution)

Winner – Barbie (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Anatomy of a Fall – France (Neon)

Fallen Leaves – Finland (Mubi)

Io Capitano – Italy (Pathe Distribution)

Past Lives – United States (A24)

Society of the Snow – Spain (Netflix)

The Zone of Interest – United Kingdom/USA (A24)

Winner – Anatomy of a Fall – France (Neon)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Barry Keoghan (Saltburn)

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Andrew Scott (All of Us Strangers)

Winner – Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Annette Bening (Nyad)

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)

Greta Lee (Past Lives)

Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla)

Winner – Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Fantasia Barrino (The Color Purple)

Jennifer Lawrence (No Hard Feelings)

Natalie Portman (May December)

Alma Pöysti (Fallen Leaves)

Margot Robbie (Barbie)

Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Winner – Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Nicolas Cage (Dream Scenario)

Timothée Chalamet (Wonka)

Matt Damon (Air)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Joaquin Phoenix (Beau Is Afraid)

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

Winner – Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe (Poor Things)

Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

Charles Melton (May December)

Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)

Winner – Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)

Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)

Jodie Foster (Nyad)

Julianne Moore (May December)

Rosamund Pike (Saltburn)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Winner – Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Best Director — Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Greta Gerwig (Barbie)

Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Celine Song (Past Lives)

Winner – Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach (Barbie)

Tony McNamara (Poor Things)

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Celine Song (Past Lives)

Justine Triet (Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall)

Winner – Justine Triet, Arthur Harari (Anatomy of a Fall)

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Addicted to Romance (She Came to Me) Bruce Springsteen

Dance the Night (Barbie) Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin

I’m Just Ken (Barbie), Mark Ronson, and Andrew Wyatt

Peaches (The Super Mario Bros. Move) Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker

Road to Freedom (Rustin) Lenny Kravitz

What Was I Made For? (Barbie) Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell

Winner – What Was I Made For? (Barbie) Billie Eilish O’Connell, Finneas O’Connell

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Jerskin Fendrix (Poor Things)

Ludwig Göransson (Oppenheimer)

Joe Hisaishi (The Boy and the Heron)

Mica Levi (The Zone of Interest)

Daniel Pemberton (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)

Robbie Robertson (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Winner – Ludwig Göransson (Oppenheimer)

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Anatomy of a Fall (France)

Fallen Leaves (Finland)

Io Capitano (Italy)

Past Lives (United States)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom/USA)

Winner – Anatomy of a Fall (France)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Barry Keoghan (Saltburn)

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Andrew Scott (All of Us Strangers)

Winner – Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Annette Bening (Nyad)

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)

Greta Lee (Past Lives)

Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla)

Winner – Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Fantasia Barrino (The Color Purple)

Jennifer Lawrence (No Hard Feelings)

Natalie Portman (May December)

Alma Pöysti, (Fallen Leaves)

Margot Robbie (Barbie)

Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Winner – Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Nicolas Cage (Dream Scenario)

Timothée Chalamet (Wonka)

Matt Damon (Air)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Joaquin Phoenix (Beau Is Afraid)

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

Winner – Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe (Poor Things)

Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

Charles Melton (May December)

Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)

Winner – Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)

Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)

Jodie Foster (Nyad)

Julianne Moore (May December)

Rosamund Pike (Saltburn)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Winner – Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Best Television Series (Drama)

1923 (Paramount+)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO/Max)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Succession (HBO/Max)

Winner – Succession (HBO/Max)

Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy)

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO/Max)

The Bear (FX)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Winner – The Bear (FX)

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

All the Light We Cannot See (Netflix)

Beef (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Fargo (FX)

Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Winner – Beef (Netflix)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Helen Mirren (1923)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown)

Emma Stone (The Curse)

Winner – Sarah Snook (Succession)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox (Succession)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Dominic West (The Crown)

Winner – Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Winner – Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Bill Hader (Barry)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Winner – Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry)

Elizabeth Olsen (Love & Death)

Juno Temple (Fargo)

Rachel Weisz (Dead Ringers)

Ali Wong (Beef)

Winner – Ali Wong (Beef)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers)

Sam Claflin (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Jon Hamm (Fargo)

Woody Harrelson (White House Plumbers)

David Oyelowo (Lawmen: Bass Reeves)

Steven Yeun (Beef)

Winner – Steven Yeun (Beef)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Abby Elliott (The Bear)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Winner – Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

James Marsden (Jury Duty)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Alan Ruck (Succession)

Alexander Skarsgard (Succession)

Winner – Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Ricky Gervais (Ricky Gervais: Armageddon)

Trevor Noah (Trevor Noah: Where Was I)

Chris Rock (Chris Rock: Selective Outrage)

Amy Schumer (Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact)

Sarah Silverman (Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love)

Wanda Sykes (Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer)

Winner – Ricky Gervais (Ricky Gervais: Armageddon)

Must Read: Aquaman 2 Box Office (Worldwide): Jason Momoa Starrer Is All Set To Be The Only DCEU Film To Hit $400 Million Milestone In Last 4 Years!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News