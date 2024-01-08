Golden Globes 2024 started on a high note. Stand-up comedian Jo Kay has taken the stage at the awards ceremony. He is donning the host’s cap for the evening. As the ceremony is underway, a few awards have already been declared. Among the others, Robert Downey Jr. has reason to celebrate after winning the Golden Globe for being the Best Supporting Actor. His performance in Christopher Nolan’s directorial Oppenheimer has bagged him his third Golden Globe.

Robert Downey Jr.’s acceptance speech

The fifty-eight-year-old actor’s performance as Lewis Strauss led him to win big at the Golden Globes 2024. Along with him, several other notable stars such as Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon), Willem Dafoe (Poor Things), Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things), Ryan Gosling (Barbie), and Charles Melton (May December) were also in the competition.

Through his meticulous performance, Robert Downey Jr. was able to leave his competitors behind and went on to receive the award on stage. He began his acceptance speech on a lighter note. He joked that he had supposedly taken a ‘beta-blocker’, so accepting the award would be a ‘breeze.’

Three-time Golden Globes winner Robert Downey Jr. thanked his Oppenheimer colleagues. He further stated that his winning the award was indeed a ‘most-improved-player-thing’. He also thanked his ‘primary caregiver’ wife Susan Downey. According to People, he stated that his wife had “literally made an art out of extracting me from my comfort zone. … But she’s easy on the eyes, so whatevs.”

Robert Downey Jr.’s Formidable Performance in Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer is one of the biggest films ever undertaken by its director, Christopher Nolan. The film skillfully combines historical authenticity with dramatic potential and has been nominated for several categories at the Golden Globes.

The film featured famous actor Cillian Murphy as the eponymous nuclear physicist. Starring opposite him, Robert Downey Jr. already had a demanding role. Nevertheless, he rose to the occasion suitably and delivered one of the best performances of his career.

The character of U.S. Atomic Energy Commission Leader and J. Robert Oppenheimer’s adversary was a challenging shoe to fill. This character, in particular, was unlike any other that Robert Downey Jr. had played in his career.

Oppenheimer has smashed several box office records and continues raking in huge numbers regarding collections. The film has proved to be one of the biggest blockbusters recently.

Must Read: For All Mankind Season 4 Review: Fourth Season Of Apple TV+’s Sci-Fi Adventure Sees Humanity Battling Itself In Another World

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News