Ian Somerhalder as Damon Salvatore and Paul Wesley as Stefan Salvatore are two of the iconic sibling duo in the history of television. Ian stole millions of hearts with his baby blue eyes and s*xy self on the series The Vampire Diaries. People went crazy over these vampires and asked them to autograph different body parts, and the lead stars once listed the things, and it’s wild. Keep scrolling for more.

The series, also popularly known as TVD, started in 2009 and had Nina Dobrev beside the handsome duo. It is still relevant in pop culture and has several fan bases, for example, Delena [Damon+Elena], Stelena [Stefan+Elena], and others. The romance drama featured several supernatural creatures like werewolves, Witches, and Sirens, besides the blood-sucking beings. Every actor featured in the series was catapulted to success and became a household name.

Recently, we came across a throwback video of a press conference of the ‘The Vampire Diaries’ stars Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley. In that clip, someone asks them, “What is the strangest thing you guys have been asked to autograph?” Ian’s response to that reveals that a lot of people asked for autographs on their breasts and inner thighs; when Paul shares his interest, it, hands down, is the weirdest thing. Paul reveals he was asked to autograph a baby’s head with a Sharpie and everything.

The Vampire Diaries star even joked that he allegedly wrote ‘Property of Stefan’ on the baby’s head. The clip is just hilarious, and Paul Wesley is entirely the opposite of his character in the series. One of the netizens even pointed out that Paul is more like Ian Somerhalder’s character Damon from the show and vice versa.

The fan wrote, “why their personalities are so like each other’s characters?”

Another joined in and said, “Paul is Damon in Reallive.”

One fan commented, “Stefan was damoning irl.”

Another TVD lover referring to one of Paul’s characters wrote, “Definitely SILAS is made for Stefan.”

The old clip has gone viral on Instagram, and it has been posted by ‘vampire.diariesfalls.’

Check out the video and the reactions of the fans here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Vampire Diaries (@vampire.diariesfalls)

Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley’s bond continued off-screen even years after the series ended. Paul and Ian are very close to each other, and they even extended it beyond acting and started a Whiskey brand of their own, Brother’s Bond. The actors often drank whiskey [Not Real] on The Vampire Diaries; therefore, they decided to bring a Bourbon brand into the world together. They often get together and share posts on Instagram promoting their whiskey brand.

The Vampire Diaries ran for eight seasons and had two spin-off series, The Originals and Legacies. TVD is streaming on both Netflix and Amazon Prime.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Echo: Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez Fighting Daredevil In This New Video Clip From The Upcoming Marvel Series Fails To Impress The Fans As They Say, “This Looks Awful”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News