“Bleach” features several exciting characters with quirks and traits. However, there are some among them who particularly stand out.

2023 marked a good year for the anime “Bleach,” following the release of its sequel, “Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War,” which adapted the final arc of the manga. The manga (and its anime) was trendy way before the release of the “Bleach” sequel and is considered one of the signature mainstream anime that shaped the industry. It was right up there with some other big names like “Naruto,” “One Piece,” “Fairy Tail,” “Dragon Ball,” and “My Hero Academia.”

“Bleach” follows Ichigo Kurosaki, a high school student who discovers he has the powers of a Grim Reaper (known as Soul Reaper in the anime). These powers allow him to see and combat evil souls (Hollow). Subsequently, they entail a lot of responsibility because he must now guide the good lost souls to the afterlife and eliminate the evil ones. With a profound storyline, it’s natural that “Bleach” has some very well-thought-out characters. This article aims to zero in on the best feelings in the anime:

Rukia Kuchiki

Rukia Kuchiki is partially responsible for why “Bleach” started in the first place. She was the one who caused the domino effect that resulted in 300+ episodes of goodness. Personality-wise, Rukia isn’t your average moe girl. She’s solid, hard-headed, and strives to improve no matter the situation. She’s also petite, but that doesn’t detract from how strong and hard-working she is as a Soul Reaper. She’s not the strongest or prettiest, and that is precisely what makes her so relatable.

Ichigo Kurosaki

Ichigo Kurosaki is the main character of “Bleach.” The whole anime revolves around his grind to become the best Soul Reaper ever. Ichigo isn’t your typical shonen lead either — he’s ‘cooler’ than them, unpredictable, and brings an aura of maturity. He also has the most character growth in the anime because he is the protagonist. He’s stoic — gentle when needed and challenging when required.

Toshiro Hitsugaya

Toshiro Hitsugaya is the captain of the 10th Division in the Gotei 13 and is known for his child-like appearance and white hair. Despite looking like a child, Toshiro is cold, ruthless, and remarkably strong. He also has a ‘human’ charm that sometimes makes him seem like a kid (something he despises being compared to). Despite the noticeable contrast in their personality, he’s also very loyal and close to his lieutenant, Rangiku Matsumoto. Toshiro is usually very calm and composed, but the minute someone threatens his friends, he loses that demeanor and lets out his inner monster.

Sousuke Aizen

Sosuke Aizen is one of the most complex and menacing villains in anime. His character is shaped by manipulation and ambitions, and the first reveal of his darkness caught many off-guard. His outward demeanor when he isn’t plotting something is caring, calm, polite, and sophisticated. However, his real personality is much darker and more sinister. He plans everything to the root and has immense self-control when letting his schemes unfold.

Kisuke Urahara

Kisuke Urahara is another double-edged sword in “Bleach.” He is the former captain of the 12th Division and is extremely strong. He’s usually goofy and laid-back and loves to joke around with his peers, but in reality, he’s a deceptive, serious, and ruthless man who — like Aizen — also loves to plot. His strength gives him an edge over everyone else, making him smug during fights. It’s a good thing he’s one of the good guys.

“Bleach” and its sequel “Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War” are available to stream on Disney+.

Must Read: Jeremy Renner & Jenna Ortega Make It To Top 10 Most Popular Celebrities Per Google Trends – Check Out The Complete List!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News