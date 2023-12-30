Jenna Ortega, Jeremy Renner, and Travis Kelce are some of the celebrities who have been in the news constantly. Jenna for her performance in the Netflix series Wednesday, Renner for his snow plow accident, and Kelce for his relationship with Taylor Swift and his games. They have been some of the most searched celebs of the year, per a recent survey.

Jenna’s Wednesday came out in 2022 and soon became one of the most-watched shows on Netflix. The actress also made headlines by exiting the upcoming Scream 7 due to an alleged salary dispute. But she is committed to the Netflix series and will soon start filming for Wednesday 2 in picturesque locations in Ireland.

The internet helps us know about what’s happening around the world. It also enables us to find out more information about our preferred personalities. In January, Jeremy Renner left us all worried by getting into a snow plow accident, and people continuously kept tabs on his fantastic recovery over the months. As a result, he became one of the most searched celebrities according to Google Trends and is in the top five. Meanwhile, Jenna Ortega and Travis Kelce are also on the list of enjoying comfy places, per Covered Geekly.

Let us take a look at the top 10 Most Popular Celebrities of 2023 as per Google Trends –

10. Pedro Pascal

The talented actor impressed the fans with his ‘The Last of Us’ performance, and he is also rumored to be in talks with Marvel for the role of Reed Richards, aka Mr Fantastic, in the MCU. The actor is gracing the list at the tenth position.

9. David Beckham

Football star David Beckham is an idol for sports lovers, and he got a Netflix documentary, Beckham, this year, giving his fans a chance to know more about him.

8. Danny Masterson

Danny Masterson, known for playing the role of Steven Hyde in That ’70s Show, was convicted of raping three women and was sentenced to 30 years of life imprisonment. His deeds caused people to google him, earning him a place on the Top-10 Most Popular Celebrities As Per Google Trends list.

7. Lil Tay

Tay Tian, who is professionally known as Lil Tay, is a YouTuber and an influencer who vanished for years and was allegedly announced dead. Her social media was updated in 2023, and Tay clarified that her account was hacked.

6. Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega became a phenomenon after playing the role of Wednesday Addams in Wednesday, and people since then eagerly waited for her every project. She once again intrigued her fans with the trailer of Miller’s Girl, where she’s paired opposite Martin Freeman.

5. Travis Kelce

The Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce has been swaying us all with his dreamy romance with Grammy-winning singer Taylor Swift. The pair always look stylish and lovely every time they step out.

4. Kylian Mbappe

The 24-year-old soccer player is the face of French football and one of the highest-paid athletes. His popularity is still rising, with several records to his name, and his name in this list is proof of that.

3. Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate is a social media personality and a former kickboxer. He and his brother Tristan Tate have been charged with human trafficking and forming an organized crime group to exploit women sexually. Andrew was accused of rape too. They were in detention for an extended period.

2. Jeremy Renner

Popularly known for portraying the superhero persona Hawkeye in the MCU, the actor proved that he was a superhero in real life when he saved his nephew during the snow plow accident. He was gravely injured and is now reportedly set to return to work.

1. Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin is an American football player associated with the Buffalo Bills of the National Football League. He left everyone shocked after suffering a cardiac arrest during an ongoing game. He reportedly spent nine days in the hospital. The incident earned Hamlin the top spot on the Top-10 Most Popular Celebs list, per Google Trends.

