Jenna Ortega starrer Miller’s Girl’s first trailer is finally here, and people just can’t have enough of the young star. The film will feature Jenna and Martin Freeman opposite each other, and the trailer hints at a complex relationship between the leads. It is set to come out next year, and the trailer has reminded the netizens of a 90s movie, The Crush. Scroll below to know the deets.

Jenna has been in the limelight ever since she appeared in Netflix’s Wednesday series, based on the character Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family. The actress will be back in season 2; meanwhile, this film has again brought forth the actress’s talent in this horror genre. She looks pretty mature & quite the young seductress in the latest trailer. It is being directed by Jade Halley Bartlett and was announced last year.

In the trailer of Miller’s Girl, Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman’s characters seem to have an unorthodox relationship, which will lead to more chaos. The air between the duo looks unsettling, and the tension can be felt throughout the trailer. Many people in the comments have compared the movie with the 90s film The Crush, led by Alicia Silverstone and Cary Elwes.

People in the comments of the Miller’s Girl trailer on YouTube wrote things like, “The cinematography looks gorgeous. Some of the shots in this trailer look really cool, give vibes of those thrillers From the 90s like The Crush, poison Ivy, etc.”

Another wrote, “This Is The Crush 2.”

Followed by one of the netizens saying, “Obsession can be a dangerous thing. Outstanding performance by Jenna. The movie is getting a bit of a 90s film “The Crush” vibe. No wonder the paparazzi caught Jenna smoking a cigarette in public. For the role actually.”

One also said, “Couldn’t they just call this film Crush?”

And, “This looks like one of those throwback 90s thrillers like The Crush or Fear.”

What is the film The Crush about?

The psychological thriller is about a fourteen-year-old girl’s Obsession with a journalist who becomes the center of her attention. She tries to sabotage his life after he refuses her s*xual advances. The film, starring Alicia Silverstone and Cary Elwes in the lead, came out in 1993.

The plot sounds similar to what we saw in the trailer of Jenna Ortega’s Miller’s Girl. At one moment in the clip, we can see a friend of Jenna’s character say that she could ruin his [Martin’s character’s] life.

Besides The Crush, netizens compared Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman’s Miller’s Girl to the 1992 horror drama Poison Ivy starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Drew Barrymore.

Check out the trailer of Miller’s Girl’s trailer here:

Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman starrer Miller’s Girl will be released in the theatres on 26th January 2024.

