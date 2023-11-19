Jenna Ortega is among the youngest and the most successful actresses in the entertainment industry at the moment. The actress has proved her acting mettle with various shows and movies. However, it was her role as Wednesday Addams in the 2022 Netflix series that won millions of hearts. The actress indeed nailed the role and took home an ample amount of money. Scroll down to learn how much she will make with the second season of the show.

Jenna began her acting career with a minor role in the 2012 sitcom Rob. She went on to appear for a small role in CSI: NY, a SCI: Crime Scene Investigation spin-off. Her first big-screen role came when she played the US Vice President’s daughter in Robert Downey Jr starrer Iron Man 3. Talking about her breakout role, it came in 2016 when she played Harley Diaz in the Disney show Stuck In The Middle.

Jenna Ortega moved the viewers with her extraordinary portrayal of Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series last year. The show followed the story of Wednesday as she attends Nevermore Academy after being removed from a number of schools. Against her wishes, she is sent to the school where her parents spent their young years. During her time at the school, she learns about a case her parents were embroiled in 25 years ago and tries to unveil who was behind the horrific murders in Jericho.

Wednesday successfully joined the exclusive club of over 1 billion hours of the show’s viewing time in just 20 days, and Jenna Ortega’s performance was lauded widely. The show also saw Emma Myers, Christina Ricci, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Gwendoline Christie, Percy Hynes White, Hunter Doohan and Luis Guzman.

While Jenna Ortega’s salary for the first season of Wednesday was not officially revealed, a report by Cosmopolitan Magazine claimed that the Scream actress was paid $30,000 per episode. This means that she took home $240,000 by the end of the show. Now, several reports have estimated, keeping Wednesday’s popularity in mind, that the actress will be paid a whopping $250,000 per episode.

If these reports are to be trusted, the actress would make $2 million by the end of the most-anticipated season 2 of Wednesday.

Talking about the new season, the show has already been renewed by Netflix. The upcoming season will see another semester of Nevermore, and Wednesday and her friends will go on a new adventure after the cliffhanger ending of Season 1.

