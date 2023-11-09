Robert Downey Jr has been making a lot of noise over his possible return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Avengers: Secret Wars. Tony Stark bid goodbye to the superhero universe in Avengers: Endgame along with ‘Captain America’ Chris Evans, and ‘Black Widow’ Scarlett Johansson. His rumored comeback has spiked searches about him on Google, and below are answers to the FAQs.

True fans know that Robert has had a diverse career. Downey proved his versatility with projects like Dolittle, Oppenheimer, and Sherlock Holmes, among many others. He started his acting career in 1985 after a few theatre roles and being a part of the SNL cast, and he has completed four decades in showbiz!

Check out the answers to your most frequently asked questions about Robert Downey Jr below:

1. Will Iron Man return?

Well, Marvel bosses had previously closed the chapter of Tony Stark. But strong rumors suggest Iron Man, along with Captain America and Black Widow, will be back in Avengers: Secret Wars. There are also reports that Robert Downey Jr has agreed to make a comeback, but will that happen? Only time will tell.

2. What is the real name of Iron Man actor?

The real name of the Iron Man actor is Robert Downey Jr. He’s played the iconic role in 10 Marvel films before bidding goodbye to the most-loved character in 2019 with Avengers: Endgame.

3. What movie made Robert Downey Jr famous?

Robert had received critical acclaim for many of his films during his early career, including Fur, The Shaggy Dog, and Zodiac, amongst others. But it was in 2008 that he received commercial success for Iron Man and Tropic Thunder. His role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe turned out to be the biggest blessing of his career.

4. What is the religion of Robert Downey?

While Robert Downey Jr has previously described himself as a “Jewish Buddhist,” he has previously shown interest in Christianity and the Hare Krishna movement. As per several reports, the actor has also consulted astrologers.

5. Who is the wife of Robert Downey Junior?

Robert Downey Jr is married to American film producer Susan Nicole. They met on the sets of Gothika (2003), and our Iron Man star had to chase her for a while before they finally began dating during production.

Downey and Susan are blessed with two children – Exton Elias (11) and Avri Roel (9). He also has a son, Indio, from his previous marriage with Deborah Falconer.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such interesting Hollywood pieces!

Must Read: When ‘Iron Man’ Robert Downey Jr Showed His Raunchy Side Saying He Wants Gwyneth Paltrow Back In The MCU So He Can ‘Make Out’ With Her: “My Wife Could Care Less”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News