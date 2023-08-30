Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr. is celebrating 18 years of marriage with his wife Susan Downey. The Iron Man actor, 58, recently shared two photos of him and his film producer wife, 49, to mark their wedding anniversary.

In the first snap, which was taken from the couple’s 2005 wedding, the actor can be seen romantically pressing his face against Susan’s face as she looks down while wearing a silk wedding gown and holding a bouquet of pink and white flowers, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Recreating their wedding photo in the second picture, Robert Downey Jr can again be seen pressing his face against Susan’s — this time while she wears a white T-shirt and holds a bunch of yellow sunflowers. “18 years, love still in bloom!!” Downey wrote in his Instagram caption.

A number of famous friends sent their well-wishes to the couple on their wedding anniversary. “These are the best photos Robert! Love you both !!!!”, ‘Hawkeye’ actor Jeremy Renner wrote. “Lots of love dearhearts,” Downey’s co-star Paul Bettany added, while singer-songwriter Skylar Grey said, “Love this.”

Downey and Susan share daughter Avri, 8, and son Exton, 11, together, while the actor also shares son Indio, 29, with his first wife Deborah Falconer.

Downey’s appreciation post for his wife comes after he praised his ‘Oppenheimer’ co-star Cillian Murphy’s performance in the hit movie. Known as the “father of the atomic bomb”, Oppenheimer was a physicist during World War II who led the U.S. effort to create an atomic bomb.

