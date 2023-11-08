Robert Downey Jr and Gwyneth Paltrow as Tony Stark and Pepper Potts entertained the audience for years, yet the fans can’t get enough of them. They shared a fantastic on-screen chemistry along with an adorable off-screen camaraderie. But there was a moment in the past when the actress thought of quitting Marvel, and she also didn’t appear in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. But thanks to RDJ, we got her back and back for a bizarre reason!

Paltrow and RDJ first won us over in 2008’s Iron Man, which will always hold a special place in the fans’ hearts as the first MCU film. We have often seen them enjoy a fun time together in interviews and press cons, whether it’s him biting on her shoulder or her praising his b*m. They are in cahoots whenever they appear together on-screen. Probably, the Oppenheimer actor missed this banter and pushed harder for her comeback to the MCU after the third installment in their solo franchise.

Robert Downey Jr is known for his witty remarks and his endless charm, managed to win over Paltrow, resulting in her return. The actor once appeared on the Howard Stern Show, where he spoke about getting Gwyneth Paltrow back and added how she is his free pass. For the unversed, RDJ’s wife, Susan Downey, and the Iron Man actress are really good friends. Susan wouldn’t mind if they got hot and heavy on screen, as per Downey, and he added, “She could care less!” Thus, he wanted her back in the MCU so that he could make out with her and his wife wouldn’t have the chance to bat an eye.

Robert Downey Jr said, “I got to get her back in these movies so I can make out with her on-screen again.” He then went on to add that Gwyneth Paltrow was coming back to the MCU as they needed her. She sure did return, and the fans were glad that she did.

As per a report in LATimes, Robert Downey Jr also pushed for including Gwyneth Paltrow in The Avengers [2012] as he believed that her Pepper Potts was necessary for his Tony Stark, aka Iron Man. The film’s director, Josh Whedon, told the media outlet how RDJ didn’t want Tony to be a lonely guy but rather a “crazy in-a-relationship guy.”

After 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, we saw Gwyneth Paltrow’s Pepper Potts return in Spider-Man: Homecoming the following year. She also appeared in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

However, she has bid Pepper Potts goodbye for good after Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark died in the 2019 film and has no plans of coming back again. She even feels annoyed over fans’ demands of her MCU return.

