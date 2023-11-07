Robert Downey Jr may be synonymous with box office gold, especially after his iconic portrayal of Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe; his popularity soared as high as Iron Man in the sky. But even the superhero of the silver screen had his fair share of turbulence.

It’s easy to marvel at his parade of successes from afar, yet every career has its peaks and valleys, and RDJ’s cinematic journey is no exception. Here’s a rundown of Downey Jr’s films that didn’t quite hit the mark and are ranked from mildly disappointing to downright disastrous.

1. “The Shaggy Dog” (2006)

While not the worst on the list, this family comedy, where Robert Downey Jr played an antagonistic prosecutor, didn’t do much to showcase his talents or draw in the audiences, leading to a lukewarm box office performance.

2. “Due Date” (2010)

Pairing up with Zach Galifianakis, Robert Downey Jr ventured into the road-trip comedy genre with “Due Date.” Despite some laughs, the film struggled to recoup its production budget domestically, making it a financial letdown. (unbelievable, right!)

3. “The Soloist” (2009)

This drama featuring Downey Jr. as a journalist who befriends a homeless musician (Jamie Foxx) earned praise for its performances but failed to captivate the broader audience, resulting in a disappointing box office return.

4. “Richard III” (1995)

In an attempt to conquer Shakespeare, Robert Downey Jr took on a supporting role in “Richard III.” Unfortunately, the film didn’t resonate with moviegoers and ended up being a highbrow project that spoke to very few.

5. “Charlie Bartlett” (2007)

Playing the somewhat unconventional role of a disillusioned principal in “Charlie Bartlett” didn’t pay off in terms of ticket sales despite receiving positive reviews for its quirky charm and humor.

6. “Air America” (1990)

This early action-comedy flick, co-starring Mel Gibson, saw Downey Jr in the skies but failed to soar at the box office, barely making a dent against its production costs.

7. “Two Girls and a Guy” (1997)

A low-budget film that slipped through the cracks, “Two Girls and a Guy” showcased Downey Jr’s dramatic chops but lacked the commercial appeal to make an impact financially.

8. “Dolittle” (2020)

Post-MCU, expectations were high for RDJ’s next big project. Sadly, “Dolittle” proved to be a critical and financial misfire, with its high production costs leading to substantial losses.

The Unfortunate Flip Side of RDJ’s Cinematic Legacy

This list serves as a reminder that even most successful actors, like Robert Downey Jr, have their share of setbacks. Yet, it’s also a testament to RDJ’s resilience and ability to bounce back, proving that a few box office bombs can’t overshadow a career filled with numerous hits.

As fans of Downey Jr., these films might not have been our favorites, but they certainly add depth and dimension to his eclectic filmography. Have you seen these lesser-known RDJ movies? What are your thoughts on his performances in them?

