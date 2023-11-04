Introducing a new genre in movies is a huge risk. Marvel Studios had taken the step with Iron Man’s first movie starring Robert Downey Jr. After releasing the film, we all know it had become a legacy and one of the iconic characters in the history of superhero movies, but in the initial phase, the MCU president and CEO Kevin Feige was super anxious and even feared that it would be a major failure, too. Here’s why- scroll ahead to find out!

It was quite a task to make a superhero genre movie back in the mid-2000s, but Marvel Cinematic Universe had done it with compelling storytelling, outstanding performances, and more to create The Avengers, a pop culture staple. Iron Man’s overwhelming response boosted the confidence to develop the empire that we see today, but Kevin never thought to see this day when he had first thought of it.

From the soon-to-be-launched The Art of Iron Man book, we found out that Kevin Feige had feared the future of the movie starring Robert Downey Jr. Recalling the past, he remarked, “There was a moment in post-production when everything seemed very tenuous and bleak. We hadn’t settled into a satisfying cut, and the effects weren’t yet landing right. It is an awful period in the process when, after years of hard work, you are struck with the lingering fear that, in spite of unflagging dedication and meticulous planning, the whole thing might go pear-shaped.”

It was then that he found a book named The Making of Star Wars and found the faith that he had lost. Kevin Feige further stated, “It documented interviews and photos done behind the scenes long before the film was ever a hit. When all seemed to be going very wrong. But it didn’t. It went quite well, most would say, when all was said and done. Reading this book gave me the one thing most required for the making of a successful movie (and life, for that matter). Faith.”

Well, sure enough, the Marvel team and Kevin Feige had put a lot of things in line to make the film Iron Man, but thank God everything worked out pretty well in the end. Not only were they risking introducing a new genre, but it was also about making the audience understand and alluring them to the theatres to watch the film. Kevin’s fear was quite justifiable as, at that time, everyone knew about Robert Downey Jr’s nasty past.

With Iron Man, we saw an empire of Avengers forming into a huge universe while Robert Downey Jr had also redeemed himself as a worthy actor!

