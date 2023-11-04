Jacob Elordi – despite being just 26 years old, has made himself a name in the entertainment world. The Australian actor gained worldwide prominence by playing Noah Flynn in the Netflix romantic comedy The Kissing Booth. Alongside reprising his role in the sequels – The Kissing Booth 2 (2020) and The Kissing Booth 3 (2021), Elordi also joined the cast of HBO series Euphoria.

In this teen drama – also starring Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, and Alexa Demie, the Queensland-born actor essayed the part of Nate Jacobs – the star high school football player whose severe anger issues mask his sexual insecurities. These two roles have made sure to put Jacob on the map as a sort-after actor, but have you wondered how much he’s earned since debuting in Hollywood?

As per CA Knowledge, Jacob Elordi is said to have a net worth of $5 million. The report revealed the ‘Euphoria’ star saw a steady rise in his income from 2018 to 2023. According to the report, Jacob was worth $3.75 million in 2018, $4 million in 2019, $4.25 million in 2020, $4.50 million in 2021, $4.75 million in 2022, and finally $5 million this year.

This amount is astonishing given that in a 2022 interview with GQ, Jacob Elordi revealed he used to sometimes park “his 2004 Mitsubishi on Mulholland Drive and slept there” after moving to LA post shooting the first Kissing Booth movie. The article quoted him saying, “I wasn’t booking jobs. I think I had, I don’t know, $400 or $800 left in my bank account, and Euphoria was my last audition before I went home for a little while to make some money and recuperate.” He further added that he slept in his car until an HBO producer booked him a room at The Standard in West Hollywood.

As reported by Cosmopolitan, Elordi earned millions for playing one of the lead roles in Euphoria. The report states that actors on HBO shows make anywhere between $150,000 to $1 million per episode, and supporting actors take home a cheque that can be worth somewhere around $50,000 to $150,000. While Jacob’s ‘exact’ salary for playing Nate Jacobs is unknown, this revelation makes it safe to assume that he earned quite some dough by the time Euphoria Season 2 ended.

Though details about how much Jacob Elordi earned for playing Noah Flynn in all three parts of Netflix’s The Kissing Booth has not been disclosed, we are sure his salary made him some pretty pennies that helped him become a millionaire. He will soon be seen playing Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla and a part in Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn.

Besides acting, Jacob Elordi also has an impressive and steady flow of income thanks to his many brand deals. The ‘Kissing Booth’ actor became the face of Calvin Klein’s spring campaign in 2021 and Hugo Boss’ The Scent Le Parfum in 2022. He is also the brand ambassador for the luxury Swiss watch brand Tag Heuer. Also, it’s likely he also gets paid at least a 5-digit figure for social media collabs.

Talking about real estate, Jacob is an Australian citizen who owns a beautiful house in Los Angeles and one in Queensland.

When it comes to cars, CA Knowledge reveals Elordi owns several cars, including a Chevrolet Corvette, a Dodge Challenger, and an Audi Q5. However, an Autobizz report reveals that Jacob Elordi owns a Range Rover Velar worth $60,300, a Land Rover Discovery Sport worth $41,900, and a Mercedes AMG C43 worth $56,500.

How impressed are you by 26-year-old Jacob Elordi’s net worth? We surely are.

