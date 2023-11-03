Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet kept social media busy with their PDA at Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour Concert, and the fans couldn’t stop gushing over them. They have been taking things steady and keeping it low profile, but that doesn’t mean they are not slaying it every now and then. Kylie and Timothee’s classiness left everyone stunned at the WSJ Innovator Awards recently held in New York City.

After gaining success in the field of cosmetics, Kylie recently ventured into the clothing business with her label Khy. She was awarded the Brand Innovator of the Year prestige at the WSJ Awards. She was seen spending time with the Dune star later in the evening despite not gracing the red carpet together as a couple. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet were twinning in black, with the former rocking a dual fabric form-fitting gown and the latter in a dapper suit. For the prestigious night, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum chose to wear a strapless column gown by Ferragamo. The outfit featured a corset-styled leather bodice on the upper half with a maxi skirt ending in a train at the bottom. It had an oval cut-out at the bottom of the corset, giving it a unique touch.

The supermodel accessorized her outfit with just a pair of gold earrings and kept it minimal. Kylie Jenner opted for fresh-faced n*de makeup with blushed cheeks, sheer foundation, and curled-up eyelashes. For the lips, Kylie opted for a n*de brown shade and topped it up with some gloss.

On the other hand, her boyfriend, Timothee Chalamet, looked dapper in an all-black ensemble from Dolce & Gabbana. He paired the attire with black leather shoes, perfectly ready to complement his lady love. He presented an award to the legendary director Martin Scorsese for his Chanel fragrance campaign, as per W Magazine.

The adorable couple were spotted chatting, laughing, and having a good time later in the evening, and their pictures have taken the social media platform X by storm.

Take a look at them here:

kylie jenner, um espetáculo de mulher pic.twitter.com/EDg5ndxCXU — vick ッ (@kndallgmz) November 2, 2023

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at 2023 WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards. pic.twitter.com/ioxBantlDp — @21metgala (@21metgala) November 2, 2023

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards. pic.twitter.com/snlsCcQL7g — @21metgala (@21metgala) November 2, 2023

Timothée Chalamet at the WSJ 2023 Innovator Awards pic.twitter.com/qhidd2d0jb — Mary’ (Timmy’s Version) (@maryychalamet) November 2, 2023

For the unversed, Kylie and Timothee’s romance rumors started in April this year, and after a few months, they made it public at the Beyonce concert.

Meanwhile, the fans of Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are waiting for them to drop their couple pictures on their social media or for the latter to show up on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

