Kylie Jenner has been making headlines ever since she got candid about the work she has gotten done on her body. The American socialite has admitted to having a b**b job before having her daughter Stormi with Travis Scott. Well, this is not the first time Kylie has opened up about going under the knife or getting fillers. She once revealed how she did not like her lips after a guy pointed out that she had small lips.

Kylie grew to fame with her Kardashian-Jenner clan’s reality TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The show saw how she was the youngest one in the family and the growth of Kourtney, Kim, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner and their mother, Kris Jenner.

Apart from their lavish lifestyle, the Kardashian-Jenner fam is often subjected to controversies. Their every move is watched by the public, and netizens never miss a chance to troll them. Since childhood, Kylie Jenner has been in the public eye due to her popular sisters and parents. However, the popularity came with its own difficulties and insecurities. Her insecurities even led the now-25-year-old to get her lips done after one of her first kisses.

Back in 2021, Kylie Jenner sat with Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian for the reunion episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. During the episode, host Andy Cohen asked Kylie about her insecurity with her lips. Revealing the reason behind the same, Kylie revealed that her love for makeup and one of her first kisses made her insecure about her lips.

She said, “For sure. I think my love for makeup started with my insecurity with my lips… I had really small lips, and I didn’t ever really think about it, until I had one of my first kisses and a guy said to me ‘Oh my god, you’re such a good kisser but you have such small lips’ or something like that.” She added how she felt “unkissable” post that incident and said, “And, then I felt unkissable. I took that really hard. Just when a guy you like says that, I don’t know, it just really affected me.”

