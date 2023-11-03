Britney Spears’ memoir, ‘The Woman in Me,’ hit the stands last week but has been creating a stir ever since snippets from the book were shared online and the pop star began promoting it. The much-awaited memoir – which details her fight for freedom from the conservatorship, as well as her tumultuous relationships with the men in her life, especially Justin Timberlake, has sold over a million copies already.

As per reports, Britney’s memoir has sold 1.1 million copies in its first week across print, pre-sales, e-books, and audiobooks in the United States. The book – which was released on October 24, is reported now in fourth printing as the demand to read about Spears’ life has intrigued many. Read on to know more.

A Variety article reported the book’s publisher, Gallery Books (a division of Simon and Schuster), quoting Britney Spears in a statement released on Wednesday saying, “I poured my heart and soul into my memoir, and I am grateful to my fans and readers around the world for their unwavering support.”

As per the website, ‘The Woman in Me’ was the No. 1 book on Amazon.com’s list of most read and sold non-fiction titles. Britney Spears’ memoir lost the top spot to Matthew Perry’s memoir, ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing’ following the ‘Friends’ actor’s death on October 28. The 275-page biography was also released as an audiobook narrated by actress Michelle Williams.

‘The Woman in Me’ – which has been praised by critics as a compelling account of Britney Spears’ rise to global fame and her ongoing struggles, sheds detailed light on several things, including her 13-year-long conservatorship that granted her father control of much of her life. It also talks at length and reveals shocking revelations of her personal life, like having an abortion while dating Justin Timberlake and the ‘Cry Me a River’ singer cheating on her and then breaking up via a text message.

In other news, Britney Spears recently announced that ‘The Woman in Me: Volume 2’ will be released next year. Sharing the announcement of the second part of memoir on Instagram, she wrote, “Humor is the cure to everything! Play on! Volume 2 will be released next year … get ready!”

Have you got your hands on a copy of Spears’ The Woman in Me? How excited are you for Volume 2?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates from the entertainment world.

Must Read: After Matthew Perry’s Death At LA Home, Jennifer Aniston Is Selling Her Los Angeles Guest House Worth $2.6 Million & It Has A Special Friends Connection!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News