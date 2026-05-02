The Devil Wears Prada 2 is gearing up for a record opening at the box office. It has already crossed a key milestone at the worldwide box office. The movie could land a $200 million+ opening weekend at the worldwide box office, and with that, it’s expected to crush industry projections. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie has been doing well overseas. The sequel has already collected twice the lifetime collection of The Devil Wears Prada at the box office in China. The comedy drama is one of the trending movies worldwide. According to reports, it is expected to recover its hefty budget at the worldwide box office. The movie will be debuting at #1 in the domestic rankings in its opening weekend.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 crosses $50 million in 2 days worldwide

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is racking up amazing numbers at the box office. It collected solid $10 million in the Thursday previews in North America. Meanwhile, in international markets, the Anne Hathaway starrer is also adding solid numbers and preparing for a bang-on global debut. According to industry expert Luiz Fernando‘s report, the movie has collected $40.5 million in two days at the overseas box office.

The Devil Wears Prada sequel has grossed $40.5 million across 45 international markets. Allied to the $10 million previews in North America, the sequel’s worldwide collection has already crossed $50 million. The two-day global cume of the Meryl Streep starrer is $50.5 million.

Opening weekend projection

The comedy sequel is expected to crush the industry’s projections at the box office. The Devil Wears Prada 2 is expected to earn between $80 million and $90 million on its three-day opening weekend in North America. Over the 5-day overseas debut, it could earn between $125 million and $145 million. Therefore, a $205 million to $235 million global debut is in sight for this comedy-drama sequel.

Directed by David Frankel, the film follows Miranda Priestly as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing and reunites with Andy Sachs, only to face off against a former assistant turned rival. The Devil Wears Prada 2 was released on May 1.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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