Back when Jennifer Aniston had landed her job as Rachel Green in the American sitcom Friends during the 1990s, the actress had rented a home in Los Angeles named ‘The Crown Jewel.’ The property has four segments: the main house, a pool house, an office/studio, and a quaint A-frame guest house and the diva had taken the guest house as rent, which is now currently up for sale. Scroll ahead to get to the scoop.

For the unversed, Friends is one of the popular sitcoms that featured Hollywood actors, including Jen An, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. They were not only cast members, but they were like a family, and when Matthew’s death news broke on the internet, it shook the others harder.

Now, after the reports of Matthew’s demise at his LA home surfaced all over the internet, Jennifer Aniston selling her guest house that she rented during her ‘Friends’ phase is leading the headlines. Listing agent Wendy Moore talked about the same and confirmed that the property, which gives a stunning view of Los Angeles, is up for sale at $2.595 million. Standing in the Laurel Canyon neighborhood, the abode was built back in the 1930s and has a unique, sturdy feel despite its vintage vibe, along with four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Moore shared to People, “Laurel Canyon stands out as a truly exceptional enclave in Los Angeles, with a rich history dating back to the golden era of Hollywood.” She further added, “The musical legacy of the ’60s and ’70s, originating in Laurel Canyon, along with its genuine sense of community within the vast expanse of LA, and the allure of distinctive homes, architecture, and breathtaking views, contribute to its real estate being highly coveted.”

Jennifer Aniston’s former LA home features wood-lined floors and walls, including a gorgeous fireplace and a kitchen area adorned with amenities like a stove, oven, and sink. It also has a small sitting area with a view through two windows, and above the bathroom, there’s a loft area transformed into a cozy bedroom.

Reportedly, the property was listed a week before Matthew Perry’s death, which left everyone from the Friends unit shocked. In a joint statement, they wrote, “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

Well, we all are, probably. It’s been a few days since the news broke out in the media, and we are still in disbelief that Matthew aka Chandler Bing, is no more.

Well, what are your thoughts about Jennifer Aniston’s former LA home?

