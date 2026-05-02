When Lee Cronin’s supernatural horror film, Evil Dead Rise, was released in 2023, it not only received positive reviews from critics and moviegoers but also performed well at the box office. With a global haul of $147.1 million, it went on to become the highest-grossing film in the long-running Evil Dead franchise. The Irish filmmaker’s latest directorial effort, The Mummy, a reimagining of the classic monster franchise, has been in theaters for nearly two weeks now and has grossed $72.2 million worldwide per Box Office Mojo.

Although it seems highly unlikely to surpass Evil Dead Rise at the global box office, it is still attracting its target audience to theaters.

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy – Box Office Summary

North America: $25.2 million

International: $47 million

Worldwide: $72.2 million

As it continues its theatrical run, the horror film is closing in on the theatrical profit of The Scorpion King, a prequel and spin-off to Brendan Fraser’s Mummy franchise. Read on to find out how much more Lee Cronin’s The Mummy needs to earn globally to surpass the theatrical profit of the 2002 film, which featured Dwayne Johnson in the lead role.

The Mummy (2026) vs. The Scorpion King (2002) – Theatrical Profit Comparison

Made on an estimated budget of $22 million, Lee Cronin’s The Mummy needed to earn $55 million to break even at the box office, using the 2.5x multiplier rule. This means the horror film has already generated an estimated theatrical surplus of $17.2 million and is expected to cross the $20 million box-office profit mark during its ongoing run.

In comparison, The Scorpion King earned $178.8 million worldwide against a $60 million budget. This implies that the action-adventure film generated a theatrical surplus of around $28.8 million over its estimated $150 million box office break-even point (based on the 2.5x multiplier rule).

Based on the figures above, the current difference in theatrical profits between the two films is roughly $11.6 million. As a result, Lee Cronin’s The Mummy currently needs to earn approximately $11.6 million more globally to match the theatrical profit earned by the Dwayne Johnson starrer. It remains to be seen if it can achieve that target during its ongoing run.

What’s The Plot Of Lee Cronin’s The Mummy?

When a journalist’s young daughter mysteriously disappears in the desert, she is assumed to be lost forever. Eight years later, the girl suddenly returns, and this shocks the family. But what begins as a long-awaited reunion soon turns into a terrifying nightmare. The film stars Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy, Natalie Grace, and Veronica Falcón.

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy – Official Trailer

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