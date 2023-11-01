Martin Scorsese Vs Joe Russo's 'Box Office' Debate: Delivering A $134 Million Film (Inflation Adjusted) In 1976, Marty's One Film Total Is Russo Brothers' Career Total Outside Marvel, Avengers...

Out of 9 films, Joe Russo (& Russo Brothers) has directed five films outside the safe zone of Marvel & Avengers, and even from those five, their debut film wasn’t really made for the box office. Of the four other films, only 2 saw the theatrical release (Welcome to Collinwood, You, Me, and Dupree) because the other 2, Cherry (got a limited release) & The Gray Man, streamed directly on Netflix.

Why are we even talking about this? Because recently, Joe Russo joked about naming his dog ‘Box Office’ after knowing Martin Scorsese’s dog is named ‘Oscar.’ What’s more hilarious than the premise of this joke is the fact that both the dogs are Schnauzers.

So, as the joke makes it clear what Oscar is for Martin Scorsese, the box office has been for Joe Russo (& Russo Brothers). That’s why we decided to take a deep dive into the box office numbers of both these oddly opposite mixes of directors.

Before we get into the fun facts to note, wonder, and discuss about, below is a box office report of all the films directed by Martin Scorsese & Joe Russo. Also, we know how Marty loves to hate talking about box office numbers for his films, but trust me & go through the below numbers because we have a lot of exciting things to talk about.

Joe Russo –

Welcome to Collinwood (2002): Just a little over $4 million

You, Me and Dupree: $130 million

Captain America: The Winter Soldier: $714 Million

Captain America: Civil War: $1.1 Billion

Avengers: Infinity War: $2+ Billion

Avengers: Endgame: $2.7 Billion

Cherry, The Gray Man (2022): OTT Releases

Martin Scorsese –

Who’s That Knocking at My Door (1967): $16K

Boxcar Bertha: $6K

Mean Streets: $60K

Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore: $18 Million

Taxi Driver: $28 Million

New York, New York: $16 Million

Raging Bull: $23 Million

The King of Comedy: $2 Million

After Hours: $10 Million

The Color of Money: $52 Million

The Last Temptation of Christ: $8 Million

Goodfellas: $47 Million

Cape Fear: $182 Million

The Age of Innocence: $32 Million

Casino: $116 Million

Kundun: $5 Million

Bringing Out the Dead: $16 Million

Gangs of New York: $193 Million

The Aviator: $213 Million

The Departed: $291 Million

Shutter Island: $294 Million

Hugo: $185 Million

The Wolf of Wall Street: $406 Million

Silence: $23 Million

Killers of the Flower Moon (2023): $83 Million and running

Joe Russo’s Total Box Office Earnings Are 3x Higher Than Martin Scorsese, But Does It Even Matter?

Okay, now that you’ve gone through the table. Let’s first see how much is the total both the directors have earned over the years. In his 40 years+ career, Martin Scorsese’s films combined have made around $2.2 Billion, whereas Joe Russo, with a 20 years+ career, has clocked around $6.6 Billion.

Martin Scorsese’s 27-Year Old Film’s Box Office (Inflation Adjusted) = Joe Russo Outside Marvel & Avengers!

But, the numbers get interesting when we remove the Marvel collection from Joe Russo’s films; the total will then be $134 Million – which is almost equal (inflation-adjusted) to the box office collection of Martin Scorsese’s 27-year-old film The Color Of Money (1986) which earned $52 Million.

Be It Avengers or the 3-hour+ Killers Of The Flower Moon, We Love Both!

Yes, those numbers don’t really mean anything because Joe Russo is Joe Russo because of his career at Marvel, and that’s why his taunting video is in reflection of Martin Scorsese’s comments on superhero films.

The cinema lover in us will get excited both for an Avengers film or a Killers Of The Flower Moon. Though the superhero fatigue is kicking in, but that’s a discussion for another day.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

